Could the Apple Card be the key to iPhone 11 sales? Apple has a cunning plan

Apple is looking for a way to bring back growth in iPhone sales. Apple is also looking for ways to encourage adoption of its Apple Card credit card. So why not kill two birds with the proverbial solitary stone?

Following its quarterly earnings call, where it revealed iPhone revenue had fallen 9% year-on-year, Apple announced a new promotion for Apple Card holders will be launching later this year.

The firm will soon offer those rocking an Apple Card an interest-free 24-payment instalment plan when they purchase a new iPhone handset via the official channels. Considering all Apple Store purchases are already eligible for 3% cash back, the opportunity to tack an iPhone onto their monthly credit card bill might be too much to resist for those with ageing handsets.

Those taking Apple up on the offer, when it launches before the end of 2019, will be able to manage their payments directly within the Wallet app, the company says. Right now, Apple is only announcing the promotion will apply to new iPhone purchases, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it expand to the Apple Watch, iPads and Macs, if the scheme proves to be a success.

During the earnings conference call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “I’m very pleased to announce today that later this year, we’re adding another great feature to Apple Card. Customers will be able to purchase their new iPhone and pay for it over 24 months with 0% interest.”

The only downer for Brits is the Apple Card isn’t available outside the US yet! It launched on home soil in August as an expanded vision for Apple Pay. Users can manage all of their purchases and payments within the Apple Wallet app, while there’s a physical titanium card to use in those establishments where contactless payments aren’t accepted yet.

Apple already offer other ways to finance payments for iPhone handsets, via the iPhone Upgrade Program, which entitles users to a new iPhone every year for a monthly fee.

