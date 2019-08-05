Apple Card sign-up page is now live – here’s how to apply

The Apple Card application process has commenced in the United States, but interested parties will need an invite in order to apply.

The sign-up page for the eagerly-anticipated credit card, which marks Apple’s move into personal finance, is now live, complete with a video explaining precisely how to jump on board.

Right now it’s only open for people in the US, who have an iPhone compatible with Apple Pay and are using the latest version of iOS. The feature was included in the latest iOS 12.4 launch.

If you meet those criteria you and have received an email invitation from Apple, you can sign up for the Apple Card preview in the Wallet app. If you haven’t received an invite, you can ensure you’re notified of the wider launch.

The video walks users through the on-device sign up process, which is similar to the method of adding a credit card to Apple Pay. After selecting the Apple Card, users will be asked to fill in their info and accept a credit check from one of Apple’s financial partners. And that’s about it.

The example shown on screen shows the user accepting a $10,000 credit limit with an interest rate of 13.24%. It remains to be seen whether users of different means will be offered varying credit limits, as with other credit cards.

There’s no sign of the Apple Card launching in the UK yet, but earlier today we brought news that Barclays has ditched its Apple rewards scheme ahead of the launch. That’s likely because the two firms have become unlikely competitors in the credit card space.

The Apple Card promises a different proposition to any credit card we’ve ever seen. Most of the transactions will still take place via Apple Pay, while there is a physical card users will receive to account for those instances where contactless payments aren’t available.

The card itself has no number or expiry date, so users looking to buy something online will have to consult the Wallet app in order to discover all of that information. The statements and transaction history also live exclusively within the Wallet app, so there’s plenty for users to get used to once the card launches to all.

