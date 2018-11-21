Best Apple Black Friday Deals: Looking for a great deal on an iPhone XR or a MacBook Pro? Check out our round-up of the best Apple deals this Black Friday 2018.

Apple Black Friday Deals 2018

As one of the biggest and most iconic tech companies in the world, demand for Apple products is almost always a sure thing. If there’s one thing that Apple fans have come to expect however (aside from a missing headphone jack), it’s an ever-growing price tag on the company’s most popular products.

Just take a look at the recently updated iPhone range. Buying a brand new iPhone XS will set you back an eye-watering £999, while the larger iPhone XS Max requires an extra £100 for its cheapest version. Unless you’ve just won big on a game of Monopoly, buying a SIM-free iPhone is almost unheard of these days. There’s an absolutely cracking deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 from Very at just £199.99 that’s not to be missed.

Best iPhone Deals

Top iPhone X deals right now iPhone X 64GB – 50GB of data on EE With 50GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.

Best MacBook Deals

Best MacBook Air Deals

Currys PC World Best MacBook AIR Deals MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017) Currys actually has Amazon beaten on this one, selling the 128GB MacBook AIR for just £799 and with an optional £20 saving on Office 365.

John Lewis Best MacBook AIR Deals Apple MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017) By far the best option for buying the 128GB MacBook AIR, thanks to John Lewis' two-year warranty as standard.

Best MacBook Pro Deals

Best iPad Deals

Best Argos iPad Deals iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost. iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.

Best Currys PC World iPad Deals Apple iPad 9.7" – 32 GB, Space Grey (2018) Currys PC World is currently putting at least £50 towards a new device when you trade in your old tablet, meaning that you could get the iPad 9.7" for just £269.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Best AirPods Deals

Best Apple AirPods Deals Apple AirPods with Charging Case Amazon has the competition beat right now, offering the lowest price around when compared to other retailers.

Best Apple TV Deals

Best Apple TV Deals Apple TV 4K 5th Generation There aren't any major discounts currently on the Apple TV 4K, but if you opt for John Lewis you do get 3 months of Apple Music for free and a two-year extended warranty. Apple TV, 32GB If you don't have a 4K TV, you can save yourself a bit of cash by opting for the earlier 4th generation Apple TV.

What to expect in the Apple Black Friday sales

Black Friday presents one of the best opportunities all year for consumers to get a sizeable discount across all of Apple’s products. In fact, Apple has just announced it’s having a mystery 4-day sales event of its own. No one knows what will be included, but previously Apple has given away gift cards with purchases. We suspect the best Apple Black Friday deals will still be found elsewhere.

One device that we believe will be in store for a huge price drop is the iPhone X. Due to its short time on the market, there were very few deals this time last year for the iPhone X, but now that the phone has been usurped by three newer devices, we’re sure to see it go for a steal.

Last year’s Black Friday brought about some cracking deals in the iPad and MacBook department, with the Apple iPad 9.7 going for as little as £264 at Currys PC World (with trade-in). In a similar case to the iPhone X however, newer versions of the MacBook and iPad Pro will drive the price of the previous models down even further – meaning that Black Friday 2018 should be one of the best chance to pick these devices up, cheaper than they’ve ever been.

Apple Watch has also been a popular sale item. We would keep an eye on John Lewis in particular, as the retailer has slashed Apple Watch prices in the past, selling the latest model for as low as £250. We’re hoping to see the new Series 4 for a major discount for Apple Black Friday 2018. There hasn’t been a refreshed Apple AirPods model as many expected, but that does mean the older model is more likely to have a saving. We’ve regularly seen the AirPods for around £130, so anything south of this will be a great deal.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.