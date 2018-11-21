Best Apple Black Friday Deals: Looking for a great deal on an iPhone XR or a MacBook Pro? Check out our round-up of the best Apple deals this Black Friday 2018.
Apple Black Friday Deals 2018
As one of the biggest and most iconic tech companies in the world, demand for Apple products is almost always a sure thing. If there’s one thing that Apple fans have come to expect however (aside from a missing headphone jack), it’s an ever-growing price tag on the company’s most popular products.
Just take a look at the recently updated iPhone range. Buying a brand new iPhone XS will set you back an eye-watering £999, while the larger iPhone XS Max requires an extra £100 for its cheapest version. Unless you’ve just won big on a game of Monopoly, buying a SIM-free iPhone is almost unheard of these days. There’s an absolutely cracking deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 from Very at just £199.99 that’s not to be missed.
Best iPhone Deals
Best iPhone XS Max Deals – 10GB+ of data
Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Gold – 30GB of data on EE
This deal sees you getting a new iPhone XS for just £74.50/month for 24 months on EE, meaning you'll benefit from some of the fastest network speeds in the UK, and with no upfront cost. There's also an offer of £84 cashback, effectively reducing the monthly cost to £74.50/month.
Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Gold – 100GB of data on O2
The big daddy contract for anyone who needs an almost ludicrous amount of data. It requires a reasonable upfront cost (still significantly less than the SIM-free price at least), but it does mean bringing the monthly cost down.
Best iPhone XS Deals – 10GB+ of data
iPhone XS – 15GB, £34/month and £420 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on O2
When you factor in the total cost of ownership with this deal, it's fantastic value for money as you're only paying roughly £9.40 a month for 15GB of data. Use code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront cost.
iPhone XS – 30GB, £63/month and no upfront cost on EE
Here's a cracking deal for all you data junkies out there as you're getting a whopping 30GB a month and there's no pesky upfront cost to worry about.
Best iPhone XR Deals
Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10)
If you don't mind paying an upfront cost and only need a moderate amount of data a month, this contract gets you a low monthly cost. Don't forget to use our code to take £10 off the upfront cost, too.
Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black – 15GB of data on O2 (use code TRUSTED10)
This contract offers you more data and takes the upfront cost down considerably. A great choice for most users. Use our code to take the upfront cost down by £10.
Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black – 30GB of data on EE
If you need a lot of data, then this is the iPhone XR deal for you. It has a nice and low upfront cost and gives you more data than you can shake a stick at. This EE Essentials plan also gets you 3 months of BT Sport and 6 months of Apple Music to sweeten the deal.
Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black – 100GB on O2
The ultimate data deal. Currently, you get double the data (usually 50GB) and there's nothing to pay upfront. For the power users out there, this is the deal for you.
Top iPhone X deals right now
iPhone X 64GB – 50GB of data on EE
With 50GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.
The top iPhone 8 deals right now
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 30GB of data on EE
This deal from BuyMobiles.net is incredible value, with a super low TCO of just £864. You're currently getting 30GB instead of 25GB, too, making this perfect for heavier users. As this is EE you also get 3 months BT Sport and 6 months Apple Music.
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
If you still need more data, then this offer is more than you can shake a stick at combined with absolutely nothing to pay up front. This is our top deal for the iPhone 8 at the moment. You also get 3 months BT Sport and 6 months Apple Music, too.
The top iPhone 7 deals right now
iPhone 7 32GB – 20GB of data on EE
If you're a very heavy data user, you might want to consider this fantastic deal from EE. It also includes 6 months of Apple Music to sweeten the deal as well as BT Sports Mobile for the entirety of your contract. Great if you're a sports fan and some serious added value.
iPhone 7 32GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10 to save £10)
This Vodafone deal has a decent amount of data for most average users and the upfront cost means lower monthly payments. Save £10 with code TRUSTED10.
Best MacBook Deals
Amazon Best MacBook Deals
Apple MacBook 12-inch Laptop (2016), 512GB SSD – Space Grey
Amazon currently has the competition beat for the standard MacBook – now going for less than £1000.
Currys Best MacBook Deals
MacBook 12", 512GB SSD – Space Grey (2017)
While there's no discount on the MacBook itself, you can save £20 on Microsoft Office 365 if you buy both products as a bundle.
MacBook 12", 256GB – Space Grey (2017)
As is the case with the 512GB model, Currys is offering a £20 discount on Microsoft Office 365 when bought together.
John Lewis Best MacBook Deals
Apple MacBook 12", 512GB SSD – Silver (2017)
No discount here just yet but buying through John Lewis always nabs you a two-year warranty out of the box, handy for those who have a habit of putting their tech through its paces.
Apple MacBook 12", 256GB SSD – Space Grey (2017)
Alas, no deals here either. Still a great choice though if you want an extended warranty.
Best MacBook Air Deals
Amazon Best MacBook Air Deals
Apple MacBook AIR 128GB Flash Hard Drive
If you aren't too fussed about storage then why not save yourself an extra bit of money and go for the 128GB MacBook AIR?
Apple MacBook AIR 256GB SSD (2017)
The MacBook AIR is still one of the best lightweight laptops you can buy, hands down. Amazon is selling the high-end 256GB model with a massive saving off the RRP.
Currys PC World Best MacBook AIR Deals
MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017)
Currys actually has Amazon beaten on this one, selling the 128GB MacBook AIR for just £799 and with an optional £20 saving on Office 365.
John Lewis Best MacBook AIR Deals
Apple MacBook Air 13.3", 128GB SSD (2017)
By far the best option for buying the 128GB MacBook AIR, thanks to John Lewis' two-year warranty as standard.
Best MacBook Pro Deals
Amazon Best MacBook Pro Deals
Apple 13-Inch Macbook Pro 256GB SSD – Space Grey
Going for the best doesn't have to mean paying full price. Amazon has got you covered with a slick discount on the latest MacBook Pro.
Apple MacBook Pro 13" (Mid 2017) 128GB SSD – Space Grey
Amazon is running a similarly great deal on the 128GB version of the MacBook Pro, coming in at just over £1000.
Currys PC World Best MacBook Pro Deals
MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar - Space Grey (2017)
Currys is the place to be right now if you're after the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. On the cheaper end of the spectrum, the 13-inch 256GB model is only £1349 with a giant saving of £100.
MacBook Pro 15" with Touch Bar - Silver (2017)
While there's no major discount currently available for the 15" MacBook pro, each eligible purchase does grant you £20 off Microsoft Office.
Ebuyer Best MacBook Deals
Apple MacBook Pro 2018 (15.4-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel 8th gen Core i7, 512GB SSD)
This great deal sees you saving over £250 on a new MacBook Pro from Apple's 2018 line up. This version comes with 16GB of fast DDR4 RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, for enhanced graphics.
Best iPad Deals
Best Amazon iPad Deals
2018 Apple iPad 9.7" WiFi 32GB – Space Grey
The latest iPad 9.7-inch with a Fusion A10 processor and support for the Apple Pencil. Ideal if you want a great all-rounder without some of the extra performance of the Pro models.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB Wi-Fi – Gold
The do-it-all iPad designed for professional work as well as multi-tasking playtime. Use the A10X Fusion chip to do anything you need with speed on that 10.5-inch Retina display for a good 10 hours of battery life.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi – Rose Gold
If you want to ramp the storage up on Apple’s sweet all-rounder, you can still snag big savings, provided you’re cool with Rose Gold.
Best Argos iPad Deals
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 32GB Wi-Fi Silver
If you don't mind going for last year's iPad 9.7-inch, which is still plenty capable, then you can save a few quid. You still get an A9 chip, 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID and 10 hour battery, just for a little less cost.
iPad 9.7-inch (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold
If you don’t need Apple Pencil compatibility, then the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch provides a very similar experience to the 2018 model. It’s only a little slower, and you can pick one up with extra storage for a great price.
Best Currys PC World iPad Deals
Apple iPad 9.7" – 32 GB, Space Grey (2018)
Currys PC World is currently putting at least £50 towards a new device when you trade in your old tablet, meaning that you could get the iPad 9.7" for just £269.
Best John Lewis iPad Deals
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi & Cellular Rose Gold
This is about as good as the iPad gets right now, with a huge colour-rich display, ample storage, power on tap and cellular connectivity. However, thanks to the divisive Rose Gold colour it’s £60 cheaper than normal. You also get a boosted 3-year warranty from John Lewis.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 2017, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Space Grey
This is a rare £50 off one of the ‘regular’ coloured recent iPad models at John Lewis. You get the ultra-capable 10.5-inch Pro model in Space Grey with cellular access, as well as a newly upped 3-year warranty.
Best Apple Watch Deals
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals – GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
If you want always-on connectivity, then you'll want the Cellular model. There aren't any real discounts on this new model, but go with John Lewis for the extra warranty.
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
There's also the new 44mm option for those with larger wrists (or just wanting a bigger display).
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals – GPS
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
Don't expect massive discounts on this new model just yet, but going with John Lewis does get you an extended 2-year warranty over anywhere else.
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
For £30 more you can also opt for the larger 44mm model with the same 2-year warranty.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals – GPS + LTE
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
A massive saving on this 38mm model with an aluminium casing. This also includes a 2-year warranty.
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Grey
Now that the Series 4 is here, you can pick up the larger 42mm for a massive discount, too. You also get John Lewis' excellent 2-year warranty.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals – GPS
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm – Space Grey (using Buy Now, Pay Later)
A ridiculous Black Friday deal for the Apple Watch Series 3. You have to use Buy Now, Payer Later by entering code N77PP at checkout. This defers payment by 12 months, but provided you pay it all of then, you won't pay any interest, netting you a bargain Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 42mm – Space Grey (using Buy Now, Pay Later)
Like the above deal, but on the 42mm model. Again, make sure you opt for the Buy Now, Pay Later option to get this bargain price.
Best AirPods Deals
Best Apple AirPods Deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Amazon has the competition beat right now, offering the lowest price around when compared to other retailers.
Best Apple TV Deals
Best Apple TV Deals
Apple TV 4K 5th Generation
There aren't any major discounts currently on the Apple TV 4K, but if you opt for John Lewis you do get 3 months of Apple Music for free and a two-year extended warranty.
Apple TV, 32GB
If you don't have a 4K TV, you can save yourself a bit of cash by opting for the earlier 4th generation Apple TV.
What to expect in the Apple Black Friday sales
Black Friday presents one of the best opportunities all year for consumers to get a sizeable discount across all of Apple’s products. In fact, Apple has just announced it’s having a mystery 4-day sales event of its own. No one knows what will be included, but previously Apple has given away gift cards with purchases. We suspect the best Apple Black Friday deals will still be found elsewhere.
One device that we believe will be in store for a huge price drop is the iPhone X. Due to its short time on the market, there were very few deals this time last year for the iPhone X, but now that the phone has been usurped by three newer devices, we’re sure to see it go for a steal.
Last year’s Black Friday brought about some cracking deals in the iPad and MacBook department, with the Apple iPad 9.7 going for as little as £264 at Currys PC World (with trade-in). In a similar case to the iPhone X however, newer versions of the MacBook and iPad Pro will drive the price of the previous models down even further – meaning that Black Friday 2018 should be one of the best chance to pick these devices up, cheaper than they’ve ever been.
Apple Watch has also been a popular sale item. We would keep an eye on John Lewis in particular, as the retailer has slashed Apple Watch prices in the past, selling the latest model for as low as £250. We’re hoping to see the new Series 4 for a major discount for Apple Black Friday 2018. There hasn’t been a refreshed Apple AirPods model as many expected, but that does mean the older model is more likely to have a saving. We’ve regularly seen the AirPods for around £130, so anything south of this will be a great deal.
