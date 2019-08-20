Apple Arcade is being tested by Apple employees, ahead of a full launch

Apple Arcade, Apple’s forthcoming subscription-based games service, is being rolled out to Apple employees at a cut price rate ahead of its full release with iOS13, letting Apple employees get involved for just $0.49 a month.

9to5Mac has heard from sources that they can currently get early access to Apple’s gaming service for a cut rate, with a one month free trial, as they try to test out the service in advance of the full launch, rumoured to release in line with the iOS13 rollout.

Apple Arcade will showcase games from the Mac, iOS App Store and Apple TV, and 9to5Mac has screenshots from the Mac version of the storefront.

Many of these games are exclusive to Apple’s service, including titles like Way of the Turtle and Down in Bermuda. Currently, many of the games available for the early access Apple Arcade seem to be in-development themselves, meaning it’s a very early look at what could be a killer gaming app for Apple customers.

In terms of price, leaked materials seem to suggest the Apple Arcade price will be $4.99, which will probably translate to £4.99 when it makes it to our shores. The release version of the service is planning over 100 games, with no in-game ads or additional purchases. So, the only thing you’ll pay for is your subscription. It’s a decent deal in the mobile market, which is currently full of microtransactions and advertisements because consumers have, historically, steered clear of premium one-time payment games.

Apple is no doubt hoping that this new service can buck that trend, and it’s not their only new service. They’re also pushing their disruptive new way to get in debt, the Apple Card, and updates to podcasts, music and magazines with bespoke services, in addition to Apple TV+.

