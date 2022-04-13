Apple AR headset reportedly delayed to 2023

The heavily rumoured Apple mixed reality or augmented reality (AR) headset may just have been put back to 2023.

We’ve been reporting on industry rumour of an Apple AR headset for some time now, but the intensity of those reports has really spiked over the past year or so.

The last we heard, Apple’s AR headset was set for a limited late 2022 rollout. The latest report has pegged that back to early 2023, however.

According to analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities (via 9to5Mac), Apple’s bold new product might just be delayed until the first quarter of next year.

When you drill down into it, this latest claim isn’t all that different to what we’ve heard before. Other sources have claimed that Apple might announce its headset late this year, but only start selling in any great number in 2023.

Pu also predicts that Apple will sell between 1 million and 1.5 million units of its mixed reality device in its first year. Not exactly iPhone numbers, but remember that this will be an expensive entry to a product category that still hasn’t had its mainstream breakthrough moments.

The report highlights that Apple’s custom processing power will be a major differentiating factor between this and rival efforts. It should enable an unparalleled combination of processing power and extreme mobility. Pu also claims that the device will sport 10 sensors, which again echoes previous reports.

It’s been claimed that this delayed Apple AR headset will come with a sophisticated three-display set-up, comprised of two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel. Whatever this device looks like, it ain’t going to be cheap.