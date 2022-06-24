 large image

Apple AR headset release month tipped by reliable insider

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

There have been plenty predictions about when Apple will launch its first AR/VR headset, but to our knowledge, no credible tipsters have ventured to suggest a date.

Now the often reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is finally narrowing down the month, saying it’s “likely be announced” in January of 2023. Isn’t he a bold one!

In a post on Medium, Kuo said Apple’s product will be “the most complicated product Apple has ever designed,” which is saying something considering the complexities behind products like the new Apple Silicon Macs, iPhone and Apple Watch.

Kuo says it will be a “game-changer for the headset industry” that’ll spawn many likeminded devices from “Apple’s global rivals”. The analyst says this will lead to rapid growth in the sector, both in developing the next stages of hardware, as well as the content, and related services.

Kuo added: “Although Apple has repeatedly reiterated its focus on AR, I believe Apple AR/MR supporting video see-thru could also offer an excellent immersive experience. Therefore, the launch of Apple AR/MR will further boost the demand for immersive gaming/multimedia entertainment.”

If Apple does choose January 2023, it would mark a rare occasion where Apple announces products during the first month of the year, certainly these days anyway.

The company used to be attendees at the MacWorld conference, formerly held every January. Apple announced the first iPhone there in 2007, and the MacBook Air in 2008. 2009 was the last MacWorld Apple had participated in, where it announced iTunes Music files would finally be DRM free.

Of course, an announcement of this magnitude would almost certainly justify a keynote event all of its own, rather than being built into Apple’s now traditional hardware launch windows in the autumn and spring.

When the device would go on sale remains to be seen, but we’d expect it to be many months after the reveal. Earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook was a little less coy about the company’s plans, advising viewers to “stay tuned.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.