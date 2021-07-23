iPhone Photos 2021: Apple announces iPhone 7(!) snap as overall champ

Every year Apple reveals what it considers to be the best photos taken on an iPhone during the previous 12 months.

It’s part back-patting exercise (look how good our cameras are, everyone!) and part celebration of the ability to capture astonishing images on what has become of our telephones.

The iPhone Photography Awards have been announced for 2021 and are the first to include the feats of photographers using the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s ProRAW photography. The winners have been posted on the IPPA website.

However, this year’s Grand Prize winner is not via the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it was shot on an iPhone 7 (above). Transylvanian Shepherds by Istvan Kerekes of Hungary. The image itself was taken in Romania.

In first place for the Photographer of the Year was Sharan Shetty of India, whose image Bonding was shot on an iPhone X. I adored the second place pick, Dan Lui’s Walk On Mars taken in Qinghai, China. Both are below.

© Sharan Shetty – IPPAWARDS

© Dan Liu – IPPAWARDS

There are categories for abstact, animals, architecture, children, city life, environment, landscape, lifestyle, nature, panorama, people, portrait, series, still life, sunset, travel and “other” categories with top three selections for each.

It’s the travel category that features what would have been my overall pick if I’d had any say in the matter. Magic of Aurora Borealis took first place in that category and was shot on the iPhone 12 Pro Max in Teribeka, Russia. Bravo, Tatiana Merzlyakova!

© Tatiana Merzlyakova – IPPAWARDS

Entries for the 2022 tournament can be submitted now and the deadline for submissions is March 31. If you fancy getting involved, here are the requirements:

Entries are open worldwide to photographers using an iPhone or iPad. Photos should not be published previously anywhere. The posts on personal accounts (Facebook, Instagram etc.) are eligible. The photos should not be altered in any desktop image processing program such as Photoshop. It is OK to use any IOS apps. The use of any iPhone is permissible. iPhone add-on lenses can be used. In some cases we may ask the original image to verify that it’s taken with an iPhone, iPad. The photos that can not be verified are disqualified. The submissions must be in the original size or not smaller than 1000 pixels in either height or width.

