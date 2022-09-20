 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple announces App Store price rise for Europe and other countries

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has announced an App Store price rise for Europe and a number of other countries.

According to the related Apple news post, the move will happen “As early as October 5, 2022”, when the price of apps and in-app purchases will be hiked in any country using the euro. Besides this broad swathe of Europe, App Store prices will also be bumped in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam.

As a result of this App Store price rise, European price tiers will be systematically shifted up. For example, apps that formerly cost €0.99 will, from October 5, cost €1.19. The price rise was somewhat predictable given the current strength of the dollar over the euro.

Apple is constantly changing its global pricing in line with currency fluctuations. Back in January 2017, Apple boosted the price of apps by 25% here in the UK due to the adverse effects of Brexit on the value of the pound.

More recently, we saw the result of a strong dollar here in the UK with the launch of the iPhone 14 family. While the smartphone line-up maintained its pricing over in the US, British customers have seen a nasty spike.

At the top end of the tablet, the iPhone 14 Pro costs an eye-watering £150 more than the iPhone 13 Pro did last year. Meanwhile, even the creaky old iPhone SE saw a stealthy £30 price bump immediately following Apple’s recent launch event.

Rest assured that this tends to work both ways, and Apple will undoubtedly reverse course when market conditions dictate. Eventually.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to view your App Store purchase history

How to view your App Store purchase history

Peter Phelps 1 month ago
How to return an app on the iOS App Store

How to return an app on the iOS App Store

Peter Phelps 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.