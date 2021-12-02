Apple announces App Store Awards winners for 2021

Apple has revealed its latest awards for what it deems to be the best apps and games released onto the App Store in 2021.

All 15 of the apps and games Apple selected demonstrate “exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact.”

The winners list reads as follows:

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch

Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr

iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games

iPad Game of the Year: Marvel Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation

Mac Game of the Year: Myst, from Cyan

Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian, from Mistwalker

In addition to these regular picks, Apple’s editorial team also picked out five apps that exemplified its Trend of the Year. This year that trend is ‘Connection’, Which makes a lot of sense, with much of the world spending the year in relative isolation.

“This year’s trend winners brought people together in meaningful ways — while meeting social, personal, and professional needs for users around the world,” says Apple. The apps picked for this category are:

Among Us! From Innersloth

Bumble, from Bumble Inc.

Canva, from Canva

EatOkra, from Anthony Edwards Jr. and Janique Edwards

Peanut, from Peanut App Limited

Among Us certainly seems like the stand-out pick here. A reliance on remote connectivity, a pervasive sense of paranoia, formerly cordial relationships disintegrating in a back-stabbing bid for supremacy… yep, that’s 2021 alright.