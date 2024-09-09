Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple announces AirPods 4, including a new ANC version

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Rumours abounded ahead of Apple’s Glowtime event that it would announce two versions of its latest AirPods, and thus it came to pass with two new models of the AirPods 4 revealed.

There is your cheaper, standard open-eared version and then another one that supports noise-cancellation and a transparency mode. One is called the AirPods 4 and the other is called AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.

The additional version boasts ANC and a transparency mode, the former to help reduce external sounds, and the latter to help increase awareness of your surroundings.

This new model also supports Adaptive Audio, which “dynamically blends” ANC and the transparency mode depending on what it detects in your surroundings. Conversation Awareness lowers the user’s media volume when they start talking to someone in a similar vein to Sony’s Speak-to-Chat feature.

Sporting the H2 chip, other new features include Voice Isolation to allow for clearer call quality; while with Siri Interactions, you can use gesture controls (shaking your head) to respond to Siri announcements. Gaming performance is said to be better in terms of audio, delivering low audio latency and high quality voice quality with its support for 16-bit/48kHz audio.

Apple-AirPods-Active-4-Noise-Cancellation
credit: Apple

Apple also claim that the AirPods 4 offer the best fit of all its attempts at an open-ear design. Using 3D photogrammetry and laser topograpy, Apple has mapped and analyse the shapes of thousands of ears to create over 50 million individual data points. This, Apple says, has “helped refine the design” for a fit that “naturally fits” more users around the world.

In terms of sound quality, the AirPods 4 have a new acoustic archiecture, low-distortion driver, and high dynamic amplifier; with Personalized Spatial Audio that supports dynamic head tracking to create a sense of immersion with audio, movies, and podcasts.

The charging case is the smallest yet in the AirPods line-up, delivering up to 30 hours in total. You also get USB-C charging and the AirPods 4 with ANC can charge using either the Apple Watch charger of Qi-certified charger.

Pricing for the two headphones is $129 / £129 for the standard model, and $179 / £179 for the ANC version. Availability begins from September 20th, 2024.

You might like…

iPhone 16: Everything you need to know

iPhone 16: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 7 mins ago
Apple A18 Pro vs A18: The two new iPhone chips compared

Apple A18 Pro vs A18: The two new iPhone chips compared

David Ludlow 7 mins ago
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 13: Is it time to make the jump?

Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 13: Is it time to make the jump?

Jessica Gorringe 21 mins ago
iPhone 16 colours: All the new Apple hues detailed

iPhone 16 colours: All the new Apple hues detailed

Hannah Davies 22 mins ago
Apple A18 Pro vs A17 Pro: How much has changed?

Apple A18 Pro vs A17 Pro: How much has changed?

David Ludlow 34 mins ago
What is iPhone 16 Fusion Camera? New two-in-one sensor explained

What is iPhone 16 Fusion Camera? New two-in-one sensor explained

Chris Smith 37 mins ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words