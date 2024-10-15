Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple and Samsung reportedly joint top of smartphone rankings

Jon Mundy

Apple and Samsung are reportedly joint top of the smartphone market share rankings for the current quarter.

Technology market analyst firm Canalys has posted the results of its research regarding smartphone sakes during Q3 of 2024, and it couldn’t be any tighter at the top of the table.

According to the report, Apple and Samsung are neck and neck in the number one spot. The analyst company gives Samsung the nominal top spot, but both giants sit on a claimed 18 percent market share. There’s evidently a fraction in it.

According to the report, Apple “has never been closer to leading the global smartphone market in a Q3 than now”. It seems ongoing demand for the iPhone 15 series has been particularly strong, together with sales shifting towards premium models. It’s obviously too early to factor iPhone 16 sales into the equation.

The natural smartphone upgrade cycle has also reportedly seen those who bought phones during lockdown (and there were a lot) seeking out new hardware in Q3. It’s also a said to be buoyant smartphone market right now, with global smartphone shipments apparently growing 5 percent year on year in Q3 of 2024.

The third place spot is occupied by Chinese phone maker Xiaomi on 14 percent, which is a position is already held. If any company is going to make inroads on the big two, it looks most likely to be Xiaomi.

Oppo had a sufficiently strong quarter to carry it into fourth position for the first time this year, with 9 percent market share. Strong sales in India and Latin America are behind that particular surge, apparently.

Filling out the top five is Vivo, which was a fraction behind Oppo on 9 percent of the market. It too has had a stellar quarter, with shipments growing by double digits.

As the report states, the gap between this top five of smartphone manufacturers has narrowed, meaning competition for your money should be hot over the coming months.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech

