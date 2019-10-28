iOS 13.2 suggests Apple’s Tile tracker rival will be called AirTag

Apple’s planned Bluetooth tracking devices will be called AirTag, judging by a folder spied within the new iOS 13.2 operating system, released on Monday.

9to5Mac’s eagle-eyed reporter Guilherme Rambo spotted the AirTag folder within the filesystem, following the naming convention Apple has previously used for tools like the AirPods headphones and the Bluetooth-based AirDrop file exchange feature.

According to recent rumours the Tile-rivalling tech will be paired to an iPhone in the same manner as AirPods, with connected tags tracked within the Find My app.

The iOS 13 folder also seems to confirm that AirTag trackers will have an exchangeable batteries. Many of the Tile devices, like the Mate and Pro can now be refreshed after their batteries have expired, while the Slim and Sticker variants do not.

Tile updated its line-up earlier this month with the threat of Apple’s incursion into the market, introducing the new Slim and Sticker trackers.

Related: AirPods Pro

It’s not clear when Apple will launch its answer to Tile, the dominant player in the market, but the evidence of support within iOS 13 might be sooner rather than later.

Earlier today, Tile strengthened its hand ahead of the expected adding seamless integration with the Google Assistant. Owners can now say “Hey Google, ring my wallet,” or “Hey Google, where are my keys?” Tile became compatible with Siri Shortcuts with iOS 12 last year, enabling users to simply say “Hey Siri, find my keys” for example.

Apple will almost certainly add similar functionality when it launches its AirTag trackers, if indeed that’s what they end up being called.

Earlier today, Apple launched iOS 13.2 to bring support for the newly-announced AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds. It also introduces support for the Deep Fusion camera mode available for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro range of smartphones. There’s also more than 70 new emoji.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …