Apple AirPower is still MIA, but this might be the next best thing

The Apple AirPower charging solution skipped the entirety of 2018. It was announced alongside the iPhone X way back in September 2017, but has been highly conspicuous by its absence ever since.

Apple has reportedly been unable to overcome some technical challenges that would enable AirPower to charge an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch simultaneously, wirelessly, safely and efficiently.

US communications giant AT&T could be looking to step into the void with a dual charging solution for the Apple Watch and iPhone handsets. As well as replenishing both devices at the same time, it also features a 3,000mAh battery that can be used to charge devices on the go.

The Power Drum Wireless Charger & Apple Watch Power Bank has been revealed by an FCC listing in the United States. The device offers support for charging an iPhone at 7.5W. The iPhone sits on top of the drum, while the Apple Watch wraps around it, sitting against a magnetic charging pad.

Here’s the listing for the accessory first spotted by ZNF (via 9to5Mac), which is listed for the price of $99.99:

Made for: Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 2, Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch (1st generation)

2-in-1 portable charger, charges an Apple Watch and Qi-enabled wireless device simultaneously

3000mAh capacity battery

LED charge indicators

Input: Micro USB

Output: up to 10W on select wireless charging devices and up to 5W on Apple Watch

Considering the Apple Watch Series 4 isn’t mentioned, we’d assume that AT&T has had this one lined up for a while and it does indeed support the newest version of Apple’s smartwatch.

As for whether we’ll ever see AirPower? Well, we’re well on the way to 18 months since Apple announced it. We’d give it 50/50 at best.

