Apple AirPower may have solved its biggest issue, thanks to an old friend

Over the last few weeks we’ve heard rumblings Apple may be about resurrect its cancelled AirPower wireless charging mat. Today, we can add a new rumour to the file.

According to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, Apple engineers are currently testing prototype units of a device dubbed “C68” internally.

That device, according to the reporter’s sources, uses the A11 processor to “dynamically manage heat” which was thought to be the issue preventing the original device from hitting Apple’s usually sky high standards.

The engineers in question are currently working from home and are being charged with work on software communication between devices – presumably gadgets like the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods charging case. The tweet from Prosser even features an image of the prototype unit replenishing an Apple Watch.

Prosser was the first to reveal rumblings of a second bite of the cherry. Last month he claimed “AirPower isn’t dead” and that the project was back on internally.

He said there were no guarantees the product would be finalised but efforts to “re-engineer the the coils to displace hear more effectively” were underway with prototyping ongoing.

Read more: AirPower alternatives

An eventual release of the AirPower would represent a triumph for Apple, which suffered a rare blow to the ego when the accessory was cancelled just over a year ago.

Last March, Apple said it had failed to resolve some of the technical challenges involved with getting the product ready for market and announced it was cancelling the project. Those technical challenges, although not copped to by Apple, were believed to be releasing to the inability to engineer the product to run coolly.

Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio said at the time: “After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project.

“We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.”

The news comes as OnePlus became the latest firm to adopt its own wireless charging solution, in the form of a 30W charger for the OnePlus 8 Pro. That charging stand uses a fan to mitigate the potential for overheating. Perhaps Apple may consider the same.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …