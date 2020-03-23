AirPower ‘isn’t dead’ and Apple is working on new prototype – report

Apple hasn’t given up on its cancelled AirPower wireless charging mat, according to one noted Apple watcher.

According to a tweet from Jon Prosser, the founder of Front Page Tech, Apple has once again started work on the wireless charging solution that once promised to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods case simultaneously.

Prosser says the project is “back on” with Apple engineers attempting to “re-engineer the coils to displace heat more effectively.” If the source is reliable, Apple is already prototyping new solutions.

The tweet cautions that there’s no guarantee Apple will end up fixing the issues and releasing the product, but news of a potential resurrection is interesting to say the least.

Apple cancelled the AirPower release a year ago, which itself was full 18 months after announcing it to the world. Since then we’ve heard very nothing from Apple about bringing the project back from the dead, while third-party retailers have gone on to release their own interpretations of the all-in-one charging solution.

Last March Apple said it had failed to resolve some of the technical challenges involved with getting the product ready for market and announced it was cancelling the project. Those technical challenges, although not copped to by Apple, were believed to be releasing to the inability to engineer the product to run coolly.

Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio said at the time: “After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project.

“We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.”

