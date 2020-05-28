Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3: Which true wireless earbuds are for you?

The Apple AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3 are two hugely popular pairs of true wireless earbuds. But what is the difference and which should you pick up?

AirPods Pro was unveiled as a step up from Apple’s AirPods, bringing a new design, better sound quality and ANC to the ever-popular true wireless earbuds at a £90 premium. The WF-1000XM3, meanwhile, came as the follow up to Sony’s WF-1000X true wireless earbuds, with upgrades in noise cancellation, wireless connectivity and sound.

With both costing over £200/$200 RRP, you’ll want to be sure the headphones you get are right for you. Read on to find out more about key features, audio quality and where the two pairs differ.

Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Price

Right now, buying a pair of AirPods Pro will set you back £249 with a wireless charging case. That’s £50 more than the regular AirPods with wireless charging and £90 more than them without.

That’s also £29 more than the Sony WF-1000XM3, which cost just £220. The Sony set do not come with wireless charging but are still considered by many the standard for sound and features, making Apple’s £249 feel a little pricey side in comparison.

Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Design

The two earbuds would struggle to look more different. The AirPods Pro are white and glossy and feature the infamous AirPods stem. The WF-1000XM3 are much more subtle in comparison, with a compact, matte design available in black and silver colour variants.

Both earbuds come with silicone ear tips, promising a snug, custom fit and passive noise cancellation on top of ANC.

The WF-1000XM3 earbuds feature touch panels to control the music that can be customised in the Headphone app, while the AirPods’ touch controls are located at the bottom of the stem.

One big upgrade from the AirPods to the AirPods Pro was the introduction of an IP rating. The AirPods Pro received an IPX4 rating, meaning the headphones can hold their own against rain and sweat. The WF-1000XM3 do not have a rating and so may be less well suited for trips to the gym.

Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Features

Both the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3 feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The WF-1000XM3 noise cancellation is powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip. The addition of an Adaptive Sound Control feature allows the headphones to measure noise levels and to adjust the noise cancellation on the fly without you having to lift a finger.

The ANC on the AirPods Pro is less customisable but still highly effective. There is a Transparency mode to let noise in when needed, such as train announcements and coffee orders or you can disable in entirely.

As far as battery life is concerned, AirPods Pro offers four and a half hours of playtime per charge, with a 24 hour battery life in the wireless charging case. The WF-1000XM3 is more impressive with six hours in each earbud, adding up to a total of 32 hours in the case. However, the case cannot be charged wirelessly.

The WF-1000XM3 is capable of holding a more stable Bluetooth connection than the predecessor. According to Sony, this is thanks to the redesigned antenna structure and a jump to left/right simultaneous transmission, rather than the signal moving from the left to the right. The AirPods also boast a strong connection, with setup smoothest alongside other Apple devices. That said, these headphones will play well with any Bluetooth-supporting device so don’t worry if you don’t have an iPhone 11.

Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Sound

Sound quality certainly wasn’t the original AirPods strong suit, with the poor seal prone to letting noise distract from the audio. The AirPods Pro received a big boost in this respect, with deeper bass and more detailed vocals across a wide range of musical genres. The headphones also offer a warmth that was absent from the original AirPods.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are also capable of an impressive performance across a range of musical styles, with the sound signature comparable to Sony’s WH-1000XM3 over-ears. The WF-1000XM3 are a versatile all-rounder, capable of handling both delicate tracks and more dynamic tunes. The soundstage is wide and vocals are rendered with clarity, while the bass performance is smooth and textured without overpowering the track.

So how do the two headphones stand up to each other in terms of sound? In our review of the AirPods Pro, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “I will say the Sony WF-1000 XM3 does sound better, offering a slightly more fuller sound that can be pumped louder, but the difference isn’t all the obvious”.

Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3 – Verdict

The Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3 are two very different looking earbuds with a competitive rundown of features and similar price tags.

Both sets of headphones boast ANC and stable connections, though the AirPods might be a better pick for iPhone users simply for how easily the two pair up.

The Sony earbuds have a longer-lasting battery, making them better for travelling, while the AirPods’ IP rating means they are a better pick for those planning to use their headphones at the gym.

As far as sound quality is concerned, the WF-1000XM3 might just come out on top but the differences are subtle and you won’t be disappointed with the AirPods Pro. However, if your biggest priority is sound, the Sony pair is your best pick. The audio quality of the WF-1000XM3, along with ANC and Adaptive Sound Control, is tough to match in a set of true wireless earbuds.

