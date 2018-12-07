Apple AirPlay 2 is heading to Bluesound Gen 2i

Bluesound has announced that its Gen 2i range of products will be receiving an Apple AirPlay 2 update.

Bluesound owners can look forward to a new feature arriving on December 11th. All of the company’s products will be prompted to update to the latest version of the BluOS platform and owners of Gen 2i products will get Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming tech as part of the software update.

Just to make clear, this won’t be available to first generation Bluesound products, just the Gen 2i. The update will enable users to stream a multitude of content from podcasts to audiobooks, movies and games, YouTube audio, TV sound and music on a compatible iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a Gen 2i player on the same wi-fi network. Apple Music listeners will also gain the ability to control playback on a Gen 2i player with Siri voice control.

What else is possible with the AirPlay 2 update? Multiple Gen 2i players can synchronously play the same stream or you can choose to push content to individual players around the house (if you own more than one Gen 2i product, you lucky devil). Through using the BluOS Controller app, older generation Bluesound units can be grouped with a Gen 2i player, enabling AirPlay 2 streamed content to be played on the older kit.

The update goes live on December 11th. We’ll be looking to get reviews of the Bluesound Gen 2i up in the coming months.

