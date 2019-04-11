Apple proves it’s the Captain Planet of tech by smashing energy targets

With their powers combined, Apple’s manufacturing partners have helped the tech giant reach new heights in its efforts for ever-greener credentials.

In a release published by the Cupertino-based company on April 11, Apple claims that it’s now convinced a total of 44 of its suppliers to rely on 100 percent green energy – including solar and wind – for Apple-related projects. This increased from 23 suppliers when it last quoted progress on the matter back in April, 2018.

The announcement places Apple ahead of its own self-defined targets, in which the company promised to utilise four gigawatts of renewable energy within its supply chain by 2020, and it’s now on track to make use of five gigawatts in that same time frame.

Apple previously vowed to ensure that all of its global facilities (offices, data centres and retail stores in 43 countries) would be powered by 100 percent renewable resources, a goal that it achieved early last year.

Following this most recent announcement, Apple’s VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson said, “we’ve made it a priority to hold our suppliers accountable to the same environmental standards we observe and hope that our collaboration will show others what is possible.”

Manufacturing accounts for 74 percent of the company’s overall carbon footprint and it’s worked to successfully reduce its impact three years running. As part of the company’s efforts, it set up the Supplier Clean Energy Program, which was put in place to help facilitate the transition to renewable energy sources with its suppliers.

Previously, Apple had also allocated some $2.5 billion in bonds (the largest of any US company) to various global environmental initiatives, covering rooftop solar sites in Japan, water conservation efforts in Oregon and the creation of a 100 percent-recycled aluminium alloy which it’s now using in the construction of the latest MacBook Air and Mac Mini.

The company’s green efforts have seen greater publicity under the helmsmanship of CEO, Tim Cook (aka Tim Apple) and like all things Apple, it’ll be interesting to see how this latest announcement might influence the company’s biggest rivals in their own green programmes.

