Apple adds anti-stalking measure to AirTag trackers

Apple has updated its AirTag tracking ecosystem with a new anti-stalking measure.

The latest update (2.0.24, version number fans) lets you utilise the Precision Finding feature, which allows iOS users to track unknown AirTags.

If any unrecognised AirTag, AirPods, or other Find My network accessory is found to be moving along with you in close proximity, you’ll be notified. Find My will send a notification to your Apple device.

If you don’t have an Apple device with you, Apple reveals that “an AirTag that isn’t with its owner for a period of time will emit a sound when it’s moved”.

All in all, it should make it impossible (or at least very tricky) for someone to deliberately track you by slipping an AirTag into your bag or about your person without your knowledge. It’s a long awaited anti-stalking measure for Apple’s AirTag.

This new AirTag firmware update and its anti-stalking feature is rolling out automatically, so it’s not something you’ll need to search for and execute manually. You will need to ensure that you have iOS 16.2 installed on your iPhone, however.

There’s also the basic requirement that your iPhone supports Ultra Wideband, which means you’ll need to be using an iPhone 11 or later.

There’s actually a second AirTag update (2.0.26) that’s also rolling out right now, though this merely addressed a bug that saw an AirTag’s accelerometer not activating in certain circumstances.

