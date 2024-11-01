Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple acquiring Pixelmator is the biggest news of Mac week

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has acquired Pixelmator the popular Photoshop alternative for Mac, iPad and iPhone users – the creators have confirmed.

In a blog post on Friday, Pixelmator revealed it was signed on the dotted line with Apple and, subject to regulatory approval, be hopping into bed with the iPhone maker.

The iPhone 12 is currently 50% off

The iPhone 12 is currently 50% off

The iPhone 12 has plummeted to just £399 at Argos. Shop today to save 50% on the 2020 iPhone compared to its original £799 RRP.

  • Argos
  • Was £799
  • £399
View Deal

Pixelmator has gained popularity as a much more affordable alternative to Adobe’s creative suite, while largely going toe-to-toe with Photoshop on the features applicable to the vast majority of users.

And, whereas Photoshop has often felt like a Windows product with a Mac version, Pixelmator almost feels like a native Mac app, aided in part because it isn’t available on Windows.

Pixelmator said as much today, in a blog post confirming the planned acquisition: “We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance.”

The company assured users there’ll be no big changes to the app, at least for the time being, and said the acquisition will help it reach a wider audience.

The company wrote: “Pixelmator has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval. There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come.”

It may be that Pixelmator becomes the default photo editing solution for Mac and iPhone moving forward, perhaps under the broader banner of the Photos app. Apple has a long history of acquiring apps popular among its user base and then folding the technology into its own suite of products. The weather app Dark Sky, for instance, now underpins the Apple Weather app.

Pixelmator’s blog post today hinted at such an eventuality: “Now, we’ll have the ability to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people around the world.”

It is, of course, highly plausible that the advanced imaging technologies within Pixelmator will be used to supercharge the Image Playground generative AI tech the company has in store for Apple Intelligence.

While Pixelmator hasn’t dived head first into AI, in the way Adobe has, the app may come into play when instructing an AI to carry out a certain task – like altering the lighting – with aplomb.

Apple has spent the last week refreshing its MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac lines with M4 processors finely tuned for Apple Intelligence. However, this announcement – which Apple hasn’t commented on and likely won’t – could be the biggest of the week.

You might like…

Apple MacBook Pro (M4) vs MacBook Air (M3): Which entry-level Apple laptop is right for you?

Apple MacBook Pro (M4) vs MacBook Air (M3): Which entry-level Apple laptop is right for you?

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple M4 Pro vs M4 Max: How do the chips compare?

Apple M4 Pro vs M4 Max: How do the chips compare?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
iMac M4 (2024) vs iMac M3 (2023): All the big changes

iMac M4 (2024) vs iMac M3 (2023): All the big changes

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words