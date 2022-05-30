Apple A16 Bionic: Everything you need to know about the chip

The Apple A16 Bionic is tipped to be the next processor designed for the iPhone, and will reportedly debut in the iPhone 14 Pro.

According to renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, the A16 Bionic could end up using the same 5nm process node as the existing Apple A15 Bionic chip. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a performance increase with the next generation, but Kuo admits it will likely be ‘limited’.

Kuo even suggests that Apple will only be naming the new chip “Apple A16 Bionic” for marketing purposes, as there won’t be a huge difference compared to the current A15 Bionic.

Keep scrolling down for everything else you need to know about the upcoming iPhone chip.

The Apple A16 Bionic chip is expected to be unveiled during the annual iPhone event this September.

The iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to be the very first phone to feature the processor, with the vanilla iPhone 14 sticking with the existing A15 Bionic instead.

Specs

According to Apple tipster @VNchocoTaco, the Apple A16 Bionic will use the same 5nm process node from company TSMC, as its predecessor the Apple A15 Bionic.

This means Apple will have to rely mostly on the upgrades to the GPU and the introduction of LPDDR5 RAM in order to see any significant performance gains.

Usually, we’d ignore rumours and leaks from an account with very little credibility, but renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has corroborated these reports and elaborated further.

He suggests that potential performance upgrades seen with the next-gen chip could be “limited” and that the only reason for Apple to change the name of the processor from A15 Bionic to A16 Bionic is for marketing purposes.

So why is Apple unable to make the processor faster? It seems like TSMC (the company that supplies Apple with the required technology) won’t have its 4nm process node ready until 2023 at the earliest. It’s important for Apple to have a smaller process node, as it allows the company to squeeze more transistors onto the CPU to speed up the performance.

If all of these reports prove accurate, then it seems unlikely that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a hugely different performance from the iPhone 13 Pro. But with the iPhone already flaunting a superior performance to rival the best Android phones, it’s probably not a major concern for Apple.