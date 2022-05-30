 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple A16 Bionic: Everything you need to know about the chip

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Apple A16 Bionic is tipped to be the next processor designed for the iPhone, and will reportedly debut in the iPhone 14 Pro.

According to renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, the A16 Bionic could end up using the same 5nm process node as the existing Apple A15 Bionic chip. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a performance increase with the next generation, but Kuo admits it will likely be ‘limited’.

Kuo even suggests that Apple will only be naming the new chip “Apple A16 Bionic” for marketing purposes, as there won’t be a huge difference compared to the current A15 Bionic.

Keep scrolling down for everything else you need to know about the upcoming iPhone chip.

Release date

The Apple A16 Bionic chip is expected to be unveiled during the annual iPhone event this September.

The iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to be the very first phone to feature the processor, with the vanilla iPhone 14 sticking with the existing A15 Bionic instead.

Specs

According to Apple tipster @VNchocoTaco, the Apple A16 Bionic will use the same 5nm process node from company TSMC, as its predecessor the Apple A15 Bionic.

This means Apple will have to rely mostly on the upgrades to the GPU and the introduction of LPDDR5 RAM in order to see any significant performance gains.

Usually, we’d ignore rumours and leaks from an account with very little credibility, but renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has corroborated these reports and elaborated further.

The 4.7-inch display of the iPhone SE 2022

He suggests that potential performance upgrades seen with the next-gen chip could be “limited” and that the only reason for Apple to change the name of the processor from A15 Bionic to A16 Bionic is for marketing purposes.

So why is Apple unable to make the processor faster? It seems like TSMC (the company that supplies Apple with the required technology) won’t have its 4nm process node ready until 2023 at the earliest. It’s important for Apple to have a smaller process node, as it allows the company to squeeze more transistors onto the CPU to speed up the performance.

If all of these reports prove accurate, then it seems unlikely that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a hugely different performance from the iPhone 13 Pro. But with the iPhone already flaunting a superior performance to rival the best Android phones, it’s probably not a major concern for Apple.

You might like…

Can you watch Top Gun Maverick online in the UK?

Can you watch Top Gun Maverick online in the UK?

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Xiaomi launches range of Fire TVs in the UK

Xiaomi launches range of Fire TVs in the UK

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
iPhone 14 Pro could offer a lock screen feature we’ve always wanted

iPhone 14 Pro could offer a lock screen feature we’ve always wanted

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Everything you need to know

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
The MacBook Air M2 could arrive at WWDC

The MacBook Air M2 could arrive at WWDC

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
PSVR 2: Everything you need to know

PSVR 2: Everything you need to know

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.