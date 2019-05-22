Earlier this month, it looked like Apple was moving away from high resolution third-party screens from its official store after LG’s UltraFine 5K display seemed to go out of stock on the US website.

Given the 5K screen is still available on the UK store (if you happen to have £1,179 burning a hole in your pocket), it looked like those reports were misreading Apple’s intentions – at least on this side of the pond. And more evidence of that has emerged overnight, as Apple quietly added a smaller 23.7-inch LG screen to the store, as part of the refresh that saw its MacBook Pros updated.

It’s another member of LG’s UltraFine range, though this one is ‘just’ 4K resolution of 3840×2160. It replaces the older 21.5-inch 5K version, and also manages to include two Thunderbolt 3 ports in the mix. These can not only be daisy chained to another monitor but can supply up to 85W of charging power for MacBooks, making it what Apple describes as a “perfect complement to your Mac.” The screen boasts 500 cd/m2 brightness, DCU-P3 colour support and, of course, over eight million pixels to play with.

While it’s cheaper than its 5K sibling, it’s still not exactly what you’d call an impulse purchase, as it’ll set you back £629.

When the older 5K models vanished from the store, rumours began flying that Apple’s own 6K display was imminent. These may well still be coming, but the appearance of another LG UltraFine suggests that any new Apple-branded hardware remains some way off yet.

Does the LG UltraFine display look tempting to you, or do you think that 23.7-inches is just too small for the benefits of 4K?