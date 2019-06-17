Apple looks set to make the iPhone a lot bigger (and a lot smaller too)

Apple is planning to make its flagship iPhones significantly larger… but also smaller, a new report has claimed.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s widely known for leaking Apple’s plans, has just released a research note to the Taiwanese press, claiming that a trio of new iPhones will be released in the second half of 2020.

Two of these will be high-end, flagship models that will support 5G and measure in at 5.4-inches and 6.7-inches (via MacRumors). That’s right − 6.7-inches.

These will almost certainly land as the company’s first ever 5G handsets.

Apple’s current flagship models, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, measure in at 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches respectively, so it looks like − at least in terms of screen size, at least − Apple is set to go to two extremes next year, to cater to consumers who want a legitimate big-screen experience and those who are after a phone they comfortably use one-handed.

Does this mean the constantly rumoured iPhone SE 2 is dead? The original iPhone SE has a 4-inch display, so there’s a tiny bit of hope for a follow-up yet.

According to Kuo, the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models will be joined by a slightly less premium 6.1-inch iPhone. This variant sounds like a follow-up of sorts to the iPhone XR (which also measure in at 6.1-inches), and it won’t include support for 5G.

Kuo says that all three of Apple’s late-2020 iPhone models will feature an OLED display.

The word on the street is that a trio of new iPhones will come out this September too, one of which could be called the iPhone 11.

This year’s new iPhone releases will likely miss out on 5G altogether, but Apple is widely believed to be plotting triple rear cameras for these models, as well as a healthy battery boost and potentially a switch from Lightning to USB-C too.