App Store purchases can now cost up to £12,000, or just 29p

Apple has announced a massive revamp of App Store pricing with 700 new price points ranging up to £10,000.

The new pricing tools will allow developers much more flexibility when setting the prices for apps, in-app purchases (IAPs) and subscriptions, which could provide more value for consumers where prices would otherwise be rounded-up.

The lowest price point for apps and IAPs on the App Store will now be £0.29, while developers will be able request pricing of £11,999.99 for an in-app purchase. Until now, the lowest amount you could spend on the App Store has been 99p, so it’s a big change with loads of new parameters.

Developers will be able to set prices for every 10p up to £10 and every 50p up to £50. You can see the price steps and conventions below, with Apple explaining all of the 175 App Store countries will be able to support the new pricing structure.

In a Newsroom post, the company said it was the biggest change to App Store pricing since Apple launched the storefront more than a decade ago.

The company writes: “Under the updated App Store pricing system, all developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps. This includes 600 new price points to choose from, with an additional 100 higher price points available upon request.

“To provide developers around the world with even more flexibility, price points — which will start as low as $0.29 and, upon request, go up to $10,000 — will offer an enhanced selection of price points, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for example, every $0.10 up to $10; every $0.50 between $10 and $50; etc.). See attachment below for details.”

It’s been a busy day of Apple news, with the company announcing Apple Music Sing and expanding Self Service Repair to the UK. It was also reported the Apple Car will be scaled back and will launch in 2026 for under $100,000.