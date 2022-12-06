 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

App Store purchases can now cost up to £12,000, or just 29p

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has announced a massive revamp of App Store pricing with 700 new price points ranging up to £10,000.

The new pricing tools will allow developers much more flexibility when setting the prices for apps, in-app purchases (IAPs) and subscriptions, which could provide more value for consumers where prices would otherwise be rounded-up.

The lowest price point for apps and IAPs on the App Store will now be £0.29, while developers will be able request pricing of £11,999.99 for an in-app purchase. Until now, the lowest amount you could spend on the App Store has been 99p, so it’s a big change with loads of new parameters.

Developers will be able to set prices for every 10p up to £10 and every 50p up to £50. You can see the price steps and conventions below, with Apple explaining all of the 175 App Store countries will be able to support the new pricing structure.

Apple App Store new UK pricing

In a Newsroom post, the company said it was the biggest change to App Store pricing since Apple launched the storefront more than a decade ago.

The company writes: “Under the updated App Store pricing system, all developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps. This includes 600 new price points to choose from, with an additional 100 higher price points available upon request.

“To provide developers around the world with even more flexibility, price points — which will start as low as $0.29 and, upon request, go up to $10,000 — will offer an enhanced selection of price points, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for example, every $0.10 up to $10; every $0.50 between $10 and $50; etc.). See attachment below for details.”

It’s been a busy day of Apple news, with the company announcing Apple Music Sing and expanding Self Service Repair to the UK. It was also reported the Apple Car will be scaled back and will launch in 2026 for under $100,000.

You might like…

Apple Car will have a steering wheel and pedals after all – report

Apple Car will have a steering wheel and pedals after all – report

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
What is Apple Music Sing? The karaoke feature explained

What is Apple Music Sing? The karaoke feature explained

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra camera is shaping up to be a beast

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra camera is shaping up to be a beast

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Apple looking to move iPad production out of China

Apple looking to move iPad production out of China

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Apple rolls out Self Service Repair in UK and Europe

Apple rolls out Self Service Repair in UK and Europe

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Nothing looking to launch new phone in US

Nothing looking to launch new phone in US

Jon Mundy 13 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.