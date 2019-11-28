This app brings the iPod’s iconic click wheel to the iPhone

The tech community loves a good throwback, and this is an excellent one. A developer has created an app that brings the iPod’s iconic click wheel to the iPhone − complete with haptic feedback and that lovely ticking sound we’re all so familiar with.

And yes, it really is as nostalgia inducing as it sounds. See for yourself:

The app was created by a developer called Elvin Hu, but it’s a work in progress at the moment, and a release is by no means confirmed.

“I’ve been working on this project since October and whether I can release it or not does depend on whether Apple approve it,” Hu told The Verge. “I believe they have legitimate reasons not to (patents and other reasons).”

Related: Best iPhone

If its release is blocked, Hu says he might instead “release it as an open source project”.

It’s generated a hell of a response online, because obviously, and Hu’s clip of it in action has even caught the attention of Tony Fadell, the so-called “Father of the iPod” − or Podfather if you prefer (as I do).

Though Phil Schiller has traditionally been credited with dreaming up the idea of the click wheel.

Hu is hoping to get the app release-ready by the end of the year, and we can only hope that Apple gives it the green light. It’s not going to transform people’s lives, but come on, it looks like so much fun.

Related: Best smartphone

“I’ve always been a fan of Apple products since I was a kid,” he added.

“Before my family could afford one, I would draw the UI layout of iPhone on lids of Ferrero Rocher boxes. Their products (among other products, such as Windows Vista and Zune HD) have greatly influenced my decision of pursuing design as a career.”

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …