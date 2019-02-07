Apex Legends is the new battle royale sensation made by the developers Respawn, the fantastic folks responsible for Titanfall. While our review will tell you that Apex is an absolutely smashing game, you’ll probably now be wondering whether your computer’s capable of running it.
The good news is Apex Legends doesn’t require a burly rig. Its minimum requirements are very reasonable. If you’re a gamer, you’ve likely already got the required components. But if you’ve an owner of a more-standard desktop who’s tempted by Apex Legends to make the jump to gaming, we’ve covered everything you need to buy.
Apex Legends Minimum Specs
OS: 64-bit Windows 7
CPU: Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor
RAM: 6GB
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7700
GPU RAM: 1GB
Hard drive: Minimum 30GB of free space
Most laptops and computers should be specced up enough to cover these requirements. Even the 30GB minimum storage isn’t asking too much compared to other AAA games these days.
The only component you’ll need to worry about here is the graphics card. If you’re not a gamer, there’s a chance you don’t have a dedicated GPU, so you just might have to upgrade. That said, the Nvidia GeForce GT 640 that EA earmarks as the minimum spec isn’t a powerhouse at all, and therefore should come cheap.
As always, we wouldn’t really recommend going for the ‘Minimum specs’ as you won’t get an optimum performance. Instead, have a look at the recommended specs and our suggest test rig.
Apex Legends Required Specs
OS: 64-bit Windows 7
CPU: Intel i5-3570K or equivalent
RAM: 8GB
GPU: Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290
GPU RAM: 8GB
Hard drive: Minimum 30 GB of free space
There’s not a massive difference from the minimum requirements here to be honest. The processor needs a bit of a spec bump with EA recommending the Intel Core Intel i5-3570K CPU. Even your office laptop likely has the grunt to meet that standard.
The RAM also needs a minor boost, going from 6GB to 8GB. But again, most personal laptops should have this covered. This only really rules out Chromebooks, tablets and the grotty laptop you bought for university several decades ago.
The biggest required upgrade is the graphics card, but the Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 isn’t exactly a top-tier card that’s going to make you bankrupt. It’s available for a very reasonable price.
Apex Legends – Trusted Reviews Recommended Rig
If you’re looking to build your own best-value gaming rig capable of running Apex Legends, then we’ve listed our recommended components below:
|Minimum Apex Legends System Requirements
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G CPU (£90)
|Motherboard
|GIGABYTE B450M (£66)
|RAM
|Corsair Vengeance 8GB 2400MHz, 1 x 8GB (£49)
|SSD
|Kingston UV500 120GB (£25)
|HDD
|NA
|GPU
|Gigabyte Nvidia GTX 1050 (£118)
|Power supply
|Corsair TX650M 80 Plus Gold (£77)
|Case
|BitFenix Nova (£49)
|Cooler
|Included with CPU
|Software
|Windows 10 (£120)
|Total price:
|£594
Have you embraced the hype for battle royale shooter Apex Legends?