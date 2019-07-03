Apex Legends Season 2 patch is finally here and brings a new hero, map changes and a few freebies

The Apex Legends Season 2 update is now live, bringing with it a new hero and plentiful other changes to all platforms, although you’ll need 16GB of free space to download it.

First unveiled at E3 2019, Respawn Entertainment has been slowly teasing more of Apex Legends Season 2 ahead of today’s launch.

The biggest new addition is Wattson – a brand new playable legend who is now available for 750 Apex Coins or 12,000 Legend Tokens. Yep, you’ll need to dish out some pennies to play as the new defensive-orientated hero. We’ve compiled all of her abilities below to give you an idea of how she plays:

PASSIVE: Spark of Genius – Ultimate Accelerants fully charge Wattson’s ultimate. Standing near the Interception Pylon boosts Wattson’s tactical recharge rate.

TACTICAL: Perimeter Security – Create electrified fences by connecting nodes. Fences damage and slow enemies.

ULTIMATE: Interception Pylon – Place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields [can place up to 3 Pylons at one time].

Alongside this comes Season 2 stat trackers for each legend, allowing you to track kills, deaths and other milestones in the coming weeks and months. There’s also five free Apex packs and a Hot-Rod Wattson skin available as freebies for all players.

Obviously, the introduction of a new hero and several other changes isn’t the only big adjustment. King’s Canyon has been invaded by dragon-like creatures known as Leviathans, with several sections of the map being affected by their presence. Be careful or you might end up as a little snack for the towering behemoths.

The Battle Pass itself is available for 950 Apex Coins, or you can grab the Battle Pass Bundle for 2800 coins, which apparently boasts over 4700 coins worth of content. So, if you’re after a massive quantity of cosmetic goodies, that’s likely your best bet. Tiers in the battle pass are available for both players who pay or continue playing for free, although you’ll earn less with the latter.

