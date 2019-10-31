Apex Legends celebrates 70 million players with a brand-new mode

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends has reached a massive milestone in the form of 70 million players, and is celebrating the occasion with some all-new additions.

The hugely popular battle royale title launched for PS4, Xbox One and PC earlier this year, and has since established itself as one of the genre’s brightest sparks.

It’s had some rough spots, its first seasonal battle pass failing to engage players with its underwhelming cosmetics and lack of new ideas, but it’s since picked up the slack and then some with its latest updates.

To celebrate the milestone of 70 million players, Respawn Entertainment has announced a new duos mode coming to Apex Legends on November 5, shaking up the team dynamic which normally consists of three heroes.

Apex Legends has proven to be a massive success with Electronic Arts, and as a result has contributed to $493 million in live service net bookings this past quarter, a reason why the publisher aims to double down on the genre going forward.

The game aims to launch across PC and mobile platforms in China before the end of 2019, potentially deepening its audience in a territory where PUBG and Fortnite continue to reign supreme. Here’s hoping Apex Legends stands a chance to compete.

“Apex Legends is the real deal. While it might not convert the PUBG faithful or fans of the candy coloured build-fest that is Fortnite, there’s no denying that Respawn’s latest effort is very special indeed,” reads our 4.5/5 review.

“There are problems, and the balance issue that currently lets every character wade around like an unkillable Superman is certainly something I want to see resolved, but the foundations of the game – detailed teamwork, slick movement and good weapons handling – are all present and correct”

The third season for Apex Legends saw a new hero introduced in the form of Crypto, a crafty hacker with an intriguing backstory. He’s the third new character to join Apex Legends, while a new map, several weapons and more have accompanied him in recent months.

