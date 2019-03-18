Apex Legends’ Battle Pass is coming out tomorrow, and there’s also new legend Octane

Apex Legends’ long awaited Battle Pass is launching tomorrow, and it’ll cost around £10.

The Apex Legends Season 1 – Wild Frontier Battle Pass will go on sale on March 19, that’s tomorrow, and it’ll cost 950 Apex Coins (£10/$10 or so). For your cash, you’ll get 100 different rewards, one for every level, and this could include weapon skins, banner frames, XP boosts and a stack of Wild Frontier legendary skins, unlocked as soon as you drop cash on the Battle Pass.

The skins, the Lifeline Revolutionary, Wraith Survivor and Mirage Outlaw outfits, emphasise the whole wild west thing, so it seems fair to expect the rest of the pack to be full to the boots of cowboy stuff, too.

I reviewed Apex Legends, and I had this to say: “Apex Legends boasts fast-paced action, a good selection of weapons, and places an emphasis on teamwork. It might not convert the PUBG faithful or Fortnite fans, but there’s no denying that Apex is very special indeed.”

If you want in on the Battle Pass but don’t have time to grind, you can also spend 2,800 Apex Coins on the bundle and the first 25 levels pre-unlocked, but that’s entirely up to you, isn’t it?

Oh, there’s a new Legend coming too. Meet Octavio “Octane” Silva, who brings the Launch Pad into the action, letting his squad bounce skywards for death defying acrobatics that’ll no doubt make it even harder for me to finally clutch my first win. He can also trade health for speed, meaning that in addition to life, Octane also comes at you pretty fast.

Octane should be playable now, go get stuck in.

