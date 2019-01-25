AO’s huge eBay store sale gets you 10% off everything

Prepare your wallets – AO’s eBay store is now offering 10% off everything with the code PERKUP, from now until January 28th.

After the hullabaloo of December, January always seems a tad boring by comparison. As we get closer to that much beloved pay day however, AO has given us something to revel in by offering a 10% discount across the entire catalogue of its eBay store – that includes games console, TVs, washing machines and more.

With so few discounts available right now on PS4 consoles, being able to score a 500GB PS4 Slim with Fifa 19 for the low price of just £224.10 (down from £249), is definitely the highlight of this sale.

Of course, if you’ve had your eye on some console-hybrid action with the Nintendo Switch, you’ll be happy to know that the Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy Bundle, which previously retailed at £299, can now be picked up for only £269.10 while stocks last. Given that the Switch is still relatively new, it’s rare to deals of this magnitude outside of major sales events like Black Friday.

Looking at the home appliances that are on offer, using the code PERKUP can bring Bosch’s WAN28050GB Washing Machine down by £38.90 to the reduced price of £350.10.

Samsung’s huge 55 inch curved 4K Ultra HD TV on the other hand can be snagged with a massive £64.90 discount. Finally, those dreams of having a more impressive living room than your next-door neighbour can be realised.

Remember, these are just a few examples of the savings that are available in the sale, but the code PERKUP can be used on literally any item that AO’s eBay store has listed. Let your imagination run wild and score yourself some retail therapy while you can.

