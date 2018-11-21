AO Black Friday Deals – Save £170 on the Huawei P20 Pro

AO Black Friday Deals: The online electrical retailer has become a staple of Black Friday, and here’s where you can find AO’s best deals. For more great deals like these, check out our Black Friday deals page.
AO – Black Friday 2018
Just like every other major UK retailer, AO has wasted no time in jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon by unloading a ton of deals ahead of November 23rd. Given that AO specialises in tech and electricals, it’ll be going head to head with Currys PC World this Black Friday to offer the best deal possible.
As the sale unfolds, we’ll be keeping this page updated with AO’s latest and greatest to ensure that you never miss out on a cracking deal. Of course, if you want a look at the bigger picture of Black Friday deals, then head on over to our comprehensive hub page where you can find all the best deals from across our site in one handy place.
AO – Black Friday Deals Live Now
While we expect even more deals to drop on Black Friday itself, there are plenty of discounts available right now for you to sink your teeth into. Two particular highlights are in the form of the Huawei P20 Pro and LG’s 65” UK6300PLB 4K TV, with each boasting a saving of £170 and £100 respectively.
On the gaming side, AO is currently pushing a Nintendo Switch bundle with two games for only £299.99. Given that most other retailers are selling similar bundles for a price that’s closer to £319.99, AO is offering far better value for money.
If you’re in the need for a major caffeine pick-me-up, then you’ll be happy to know that AO has one of the best coffee machine deals that we’ve seen all week. Nespresso’s Lattissima One has been hit with a massive £76 price reduction but what makes the deal even better is that it comes with 150 free coffee capsules and a free travel mug. For coffee aficionados, this a must-have offer.
Jump to AO deals:
Phones | Laptops | TVs | Cameras | Coffee Machines | Gaming | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers
AO Phone Deals
Best AO SIM-Free Deals
Huawei P20, 128GB – Black
Huawei P20, 128GB – Black
At its previous price, the Huawei P20 was a tricky sell but with a massive £200 off, it's an absolute steal.
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB – Black
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB – Black
As Trusted Reviews' Product of the Year, there are plenty of reasons to love the Huawei P20 Pro, but I think a £170 saving really helps to seal the deal.
Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB - Black
Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB - Black
The Galaxy S9 is still one of the best smartphones on the market and it can be yours this Black Friday with a massive £140 discount through AO.
Nokia 7.1, 32GB - Midnight Blue
Nokia 7.1, 32GB - Midnight Blue
The most affordable way to enjoy HDR visuals on a smartphone made even cheaper by AO's £70 discount.
AO Laptop Deals
Best AO Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver
Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver
This same offer ran during Amazon Prime Day so here's another chance for anyone who missed it the first time.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum
It might be sleek and stylish, but the Surface Laptop doesn't come cheap… until now. Time to grab a whopping £400 saving on one of the best laptops on the market.
Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6" Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse - Black
Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6" Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse - Black
Now here's a stonker of a Black Friday deal – the incredibe Asus TUF FX504GM Gaming Laptop with a backpack and a mouse with £300 off? Yes please.
HP 14-cm0013na 14" Laptop - Natural Silver
HP 14-cm0013na 14" Laptop - Natural Silver
With a massive 8GB of RAM onboard, this is a solid choice for anyone after a new laptop on a limited budget this Black Friday.
AO TV Deals
Best AO TV Deals
Toshiba 43T6863DB 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Black - [A+ Rated]
Toshiba 43T6863DB 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Black - [A+ Rated]
For a 4K TV that's HDR ready, £279 is an absolute steal. Don't miss out on this one – it's sure to be sold out before you know it.
Philips 50PUS6523 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play HDR 10/HLG – Dark Silver
Philips 50PUS6523 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play HDR 10/HLG – Dark Silver
A 50 inch Philips TV for just £349 – surely not? This amazing deal is now part of AO.com's Black Friday sale, so don't miss out while it's still available.
Techwood 55AO6USB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play – Black
Techwood 55AO6USB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play – Black
If you're happy to go with a lesser known brand, then you can get an extra five inches on your TV for the same great price as above. Not too shabby.
LG 65UK6300PLB 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Black - [A Rated]
LG 65UK6300PLB 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Black - [A Rated]
If you've got the space (you lucky thing), this is one the cheapest 65" 4K TVs around right now that you can pick up from a trusted brand. A solid Black Friday deal.
AO Camera Deals
Best AO Camera Deals
GoPro HERO7 Silver
GoPro HERO7 Silver
With some of the best video stabilisation tech on the market, the GoPro HERO7 is a must-have device for action photographers, especially with this tasty £60 discount on top.
GoPro 3-Way Camera Mount
GoPro 3-Way Camera Mount
Getting to the heart of the action is what GoPro is all about, but sometimes you just need a steady hand. With this £10 saving rom AO, you can pick up an official GoPro mount on the cheap. Sorted.
AO Coffee Machine Deals
Best AO Coffee Machine Deals
De'Longhi Dolce Gusto Jovia EDG250.B Pod Coffee Machine - Black
De'Longhi Dolce Gusto Jovia EDG250.B Pod Coffee Machine - Black
A super low Black Friday price for this Dolce Gusto pod machine. A perfect choice for convenience.
Nespresso by De'Longhi Lattissima One EN500.W - Silky White
Nespresso by De'Longhi Lattissima One EN500.W - Silky White
Outside of Black Friday, you'd be hard pushed to find a fully featured coffee machine with a milk frother for around the £119 mark, and yet here we are. What's more, this coffee machine also comes with 150 free coffee capsules when buying through AO.
AO Gaming Deals
Best AO Gaming Deals
Sony PlayStation VR Headset with Astro Bot and Moss VR (Discs) and VR Worlds (Download) - Black / White
Sony PlayStation VR Headset with Astro Bot and Moss VR (Discs) and VR Worlds (Download) - Black / White
There are plenty of Black Friday PSVR deals right now, but this one takes the cake as it features two of the most critically acclaimed PSVR games to date. All that, plus the PSVR starter kit, for just £189 is a bargain.
Nintendo Switch 32GB with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Crash Bandicoot Bundle - Neon Red/Blue
Nintendo Switch 32GB with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Crash Bandicoot Bundle - Neon Red/Blue
Most other retailers are only selling the Nintendo Switch with one game in their £299 bundles, but buying with AO will nab you two games for no extra cost.
AO Washing Machine Deals
Best AO Washing Machine Deals
Hoover Dynamic Next DXOA410C3 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A+++ Rated
Hoover Dynamic Next DXOA410C3 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A+++ Rated
An early Black Friday saving on this Hoover washing machine with a big 10kg capacity.
Indesit My Time EWD81482W 8Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A++ Rated
Indesit My Time EWD81482W 8Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A++ Rated
A low price for this quiet and capacious 8kg washing machine, which includes a speedy 20 minute quick wash option. It’s one of the best-value washing machines on the market.
AO Fridge Freezer Deals
Best AO Fridge Freezer Deals
Samsung RB Combi Range RB31FDRNDSS 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated
Samsung RB Combi Range RB31FDRNDSS 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated
A frost-free fridge freezer from Samsung, complete with a 310 litre capacity, air circulation technology, and a non-plumbed water dispenser.
Hisense RIB291F4AW1 Integrated 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Sliding Door Fixing Kit - White - A+ Rated
Hisense RIB291F4AW1 Integrated 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Sliding Door Fixing Kit - White - A+ Rated
A nice budget-friendly option with 226 litre capacity. No Frost technology helps to avoid ice build up inside.
Haier A2FE635CFJ 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated (Use code BFSBS10)
Haier A2FE635CFJ 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated (Use code BFSBS10)
We’re big fans of this sleek, stylish fridge freezer with its exterior LCD touch controls. The fridge section is large, well-lit, and packs a versatile My Zone compartment for quick-chilling, defrosting, or cooling.
