Competition is kicking off between online retailers as Amazon Prime Day 2019 edges ever closer, and that means you can now buy a De’Longhi Distina ECI341 Pump Espresso Coffee Maker for only £79.

eBay is bringing the heat, offering a number of products for £79 — the same price it would cost for a yearly Prime membership. It goes without say this makes for some substantial savings on some fairly premium products.

Take the De’Longhi Distina Pump Coffee Maker for instance. Now with £91 off its RRP, you can buy for just £79 through eBay, down from a hefty £170 price tag.

There’s nothing quite like a scalding cup of Joe to get your morning off to the right start, or — similarly — to keep you ticking over as you hit that middle of the afternoon slump.

Fool proof, the three buttons make becoming a coffee connoisseur straightforward. Choose between ground coffee or pods and, with its 15 bar pressure and manual milk frother, enjoy the flexibility to make your preferred beverage as you like it.

The De’Longhi Distina ECI341 Pump Coffee Maker also comes with a cup warmer for that extra je ne sais quoi. Complete with two efficiency features that make for saving time and money, this coffee maker also comes with a removable water reservoir, as well as an auto-off function.

It also goes without saying its overall look makes this coffee maker a smart addition to your kitchen with its chrome detailing and swish matte metallic finish, designed to look almost as good as the coffee tastes.

Get involved in the anti-Prime Day antics and make this premium, easy-to-use coffee maker yours. Usually a whopping £170, bring the De’Longhi Distina ECI341 Pump Coffee Maker home for just £79 today.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More