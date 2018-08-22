Joshua vs Povetkin Live Stream: How to watch the fight online

Joshua vs Povetkin: All you need to know ahead of the fight

Hoping to catch the big Anthony Joshua fight today? Here’s all you need to know to watch Joshua vs Povetkin live in the UK this evening.

The undefeated 28-year-old heavyweight will defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against 39-year-old Russian Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium tonight, in what could prove to be the Brit’s biggest test to date.

Povetkin is four inches shorter than Joshua, and at the weigh-in on Friday, he came in at almost two stones less than the Londoner. However, Joshua has said he’s feeling the pressure, and he’ll be under more scrutiny than ever, with both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury seemingly desperate to go toe-to-toe with him.

Joshua vs Povetkin Time: When is the fight?

The fight is taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 22, and the two fighters are expected to make their ring walks at 9:50pm BST.

Joshua vs Povetkin Live Stream: How to watch Joshua vs Povetkin online

In the UK, the Joshua vs Povetkin fight is being shown on Sky Sports Box Office, and there are multiple ways to tune in − whether or not you’re an existing Sky customer.

You can follow this link to sign up to watch the fight on TV for £19.95.

Or you can stream the fight online, through the Sky Sports Box Office app or via Now TV, by following this link and completing your booking.

And if you don’t fancy dipping into your pocket for the fight, there’s always the pub.

That’s all there is to it. Enjoy the fight!

