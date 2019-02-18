Anthem System Requirements: Gear up for Bioware’s blockbuster shooter

There’s nothing worse than downloading a new video game only to find your PC hasn’t got the grunt to run it. To avoid that nightmare, we’ve rounded up the Anthem system requirements and then found the best-value components so you can build a capable rig.

EA has revealed both the minimum and recommended Anthem system requirements, meaning you can get a head start with upgrading your computer, whether you fancy playing it in Full HD or 4K, before the game releases on Friday 22 February.

Have a look at the Anthem system requirements below, as well as our suggested rigs so you can get to building right away.

Minimum Anthem system requirements

The components you need to get Anthem up and running are listed below:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD FX-6350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970

GPU RAM: 2GB

Hard drive: At least 50 GB of free space

Despite being a AAA game, Anthem isn’t too spec demanding. The Nvidia GTX 760 graphics card required can be bought at a reasonable price, although we’d recommend plumping for the more powerful Nvidia GTX 1050 just because it represents such great value.



You don’t need a super-powerful CPU here either, with the 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 processor capable of running this online co-operative shooter.

Bear in mind though, you’re not going to get a blitzing performance with this spec sheet. If you fancy playing games in 4K or Quad HD you’re definitely need a more powerful rig. And even in HD, you’re not going to get super-high frame rates unless you upgrade. Still, this is still a decent option if you want to keep to an ultra-strict budget.

Recommended Anthem system requirements

If you want to get a great performance out of Anthem, then these are the specs that EA suggests:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060/RTX 2060, AMD RX 480

GPU RAM: 4GB

Hard drive: At least 50 GB of free space

While you’ll need significantly more powerful components to upgrade from the minimum minimum build to to the recommended spec, Anthem still doesn’t demand you buy top-tier components (unless you want to unlock the DLSS feature, which requires a Nvidia RTX GPU).

If you’re not bothered about DLSS (and possibly ray tracing, which has yet to be confirmed for Anthem) the Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card will fit the bit here. You’ll have to make sure the card has 4GB GPU RAM though.

Neither the required Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X processors are super-speedy either. There’s a very good chance your current setup already boasts a more powerful CPU. You will need a substantial amount of memory though, with EA suggesting 16GB RAM.

We can’t currently confirm which resolution this build is capable of, so don’t assume this build will be able to power through at 4K and maxed out graphic settings. Judging from the recommended specs, here are the components we suggest you take a look at.

