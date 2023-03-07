 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Another source says to expect a new iPhone 14 colour soon

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Another respected source has claimed that a new iPhone 14 colour is incoming, and it could be soon.

Last week we reported on the rumour that Apple was looking to launch a new yellow colour for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Now Bloomberg reporter and noted Apple tipster Mark Gurman has had his say on the matter. While he wouldn’t confirm the exact colour, Gurman has tweeted that “a new iPhone color is indeed imminent”.

As Gurman notes, the company did something similar with the iPhone 13 a year ago, launching a fresh Alpine Green colour option to gee up sales mid way through the phone’s flagship life cycle. It did the same prior to that with the purple iPhone 12.

All in all, it makes perfect sense that Apple would try something similar and launch a new iPhone 14 colour at around the same time of year.

Of course, last year’s iPhone 13 colour revamp came at a special launch event for the Mac Studio and Studio Display. It doesn’t appear as if we’re going to get something similar in the first half of 2023, so expect a couple of low-key press releases and videos.

Of course, there are yellows and then there are yellows. If the new iPhone 14 colour is indeed yellow, will it be the deep yolky shade of the iPhone 11, or perhaps the light lemongrass of the Pixel 7?

The likes of the Realme GT Neo 3T and the Poco X5 Pro have also gone with yellow shades in recent months.

You might like…

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 1 month ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.