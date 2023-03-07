Another source says to expect a new iPhone 14 colour soon

Another respected source has claimed that a new iPhone 14 colour is incoming, and it could be soon.

Last week we reported on the rumour that Apple was looking to launch a new yellow colour for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Now Bloomberg reporter and noted Apple tipster Mark Gurman has had his say on the matter. While he wouldn’t confirm the exact colour, Gurman has tweeted that “a new iPhone color is indeed imminent”.

As Gurman notes, the company did something similar with the iPhone 13 a year ago, launching a fresh Alpine Green colour option to gee up sales mid way through the phone’s flagship life cycle. It did the same prior to that with the purple iPhone 12.

All in all, it makes perfect sense that Apple would try something similar and launch a new iPhone 14 colour at around the same time of year.

Of course, last year’s iPhone 13 colour revamp came at a special launch event for the Mac Studio and Studio Display. It doesn’t appear as if we’re going to get something similar in the first half of 2023, so expect a couple of low-key press releases and videos.

Of course, there are yellows and then there are yellows. If the new iPhone 14 colour is indeed yellow, will it be the deep yolky shade of the iPhone 11, or perhaps the light lemongrass of the Pixel 7?

The likes of the Realme GT Neo 3T and the Poco X5 Pro have also gone with yellow shades in recent months.