Another reviewer’s Galaxy Fold is returning to Samsung

Until yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was still officially due to launch this week. Samsung decided to hold back the launch based on a number of reviewers reporting of broken units, just days after getting their hands on them. That decision certainly seems to have been vindicated, as yet another unit is on its way back to Samsung this morning.

YouTube reviewer Michael Fisher tweeted that his Fold was being returned after a “little grain of something” managed to find its way underneath the tablet-sized screen.

“Sigh. A little grain of something found its way beneath my Galaxy Fold display,” he wrote. “Like the saying goes: ‘not surprised; just disappointed.’ Sending this back to Samsung hoping they figure out a way to seal up that hinge.”

Fisher promised a video explaining the issue in full. It’s not yet clear if this problem caused the Galaxy Fold to break, mildly malfunction or whether it was just an annoyance, though Fisher did drop a hint in a further tweet that he was a fan of the under-fire phone until he had to return it. “Not to spoil tomorrow’s video but there are still more reasons to hope for a fixed Fold than to toss out the whole category,” he tweeted. “Excited to share those thoughts as soon as I can cobble them together.”

We’ll have to wait for the video to be sure, but this sounds closer to The Verge’s broken unit than the others. In that instance, a bulge appeared underneath the screen after some use, eventually breaking through and stopping the unit from working.

Others have broken due to the protective layer being removed – something reviewers assumed was a screen protector. Samsung has already stated that warnings about this are going to be very clear when the handset finally emerges.

Yes, that is a “when” for now – Samsung states that it is analysing the problems and will have new release dates to share in the coming weeks. So watch this space.

