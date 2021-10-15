Rumours have been circulating about when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be released, with a new date thrown into the ring.

This is a smartphone that couldn’t get any more rumours on it if it tried; there’s now another piece of info going around as to when the Galaxy S21 FE will be released.

Just last month the latest rumour was that the Galaxy S21 FE was to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor alongside 6GB RAM.

But it seems we’re back on the release date fever as Jon Prosser, renowned leaker of all things tech, has tweeted out that the Samsung smartphone will be delayed until January of next year.

If this is true, we can say goodbye to seeing the Galaxy S21 FE at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event.

Unpacked Part 2 is scheduled for October 20 and has previously been a major contender for the release of the Galaxy S21 FE, with leaker Lanzuk claiming that the smartphone will appear at the event and that preorder sales will be begin immediately, though this goes against Prosser’s prediction.

The report also claims that the actual release date will be later on in the month, on October 29 specifically, which would give customers nine days to get their preorder in.

It also suggests that some of the smartphones have already been supplied to major regions, though it’s not clear which regions will get the smartphone first.

However, Prosser does have a slightly better track record than Lanzuk, so it might be worth taking both claims with a pinch of salt.

In case you’ve forgotten, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to include a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080p screen, alongside a triple camera that comes with a telephoto optical zoom lens.

If you’re interested to learn when the smartphone will finally reach store shelves, be sure to stick around as we’ll be posting updates as soon as more information becomes available.