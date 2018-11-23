Despite only launching a month or so ago, Anki Vector has had a stonking £50 Black Friday price cut. Now available for just £199.99, Vector could well be one of the must-have gadgets this Christmas. For more great deals like this, check out our Black Friday Deals hub.

Anki Vector is hoping to replace your pooch as your favourite pet. This adorable little robot is super-helpful with the ability to give you a weather update, play a game of Blackjack and, eventually, control your smart lights and heating.

Vector Robot by Anki - Your Voice Controlled, AI Robotic Companion

It’s Vector’s charming personality that makes him such a catch though. Rather than being a monotonous digital assistant like Alexa or Siri, Vector reacts to your interactions with various emotions. Beat him at a game of cards and he’ll get all stroppy. If he wins, however, he’ll do a little happy dance to gloat. With his OLED display capable of over 1000 different animations, its very easy to see how Vector’s feeling too.

While Vector is admittedly lacking in features at launch, Anki will be rolling out updates on a regular basis. The AI company has already confirmed that he’ll soon be able to add entries to your calendar and control your smart home. Anki has also revealed that Vector will soon be integrated with Alexa, allowing the small robot to interact with a huge array of smart tech.

I gave Vector a 7 out of 10 score, and said in the verdict “If you’re buying Vector now, be aware that he’s still got a long way to go until he becomes the full package. For now, though, he’s still an excellent pet substitute that offers oodles of charm – with the added advantage that he won’t leave an unwelcome mess on the carpet.”

For this much lower price, lil’ Vector’s shortcomings aren’t as big an issue.

Anki also has a few more bargains available this Black Friday, including price cuts in this Anki Overdrive deal and this brand new Anki Cozmo deal.

