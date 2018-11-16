Forget Scalextric and Hot Wheels. The Anki Overdrive is the new must-have racing set, especially following its whopping £50 price cut ahead of Black Friday 2018. At £99.99, this is the cheapest this racing starter kit has ever been.

Speeding into the digital age, Anki Overdrive allows users to control their miniature cars via a smartphone app. On-screen controls allow you to throttle, brake and use items such as tractor beams to slow down your rivals as if you had your very own miniature Mario Kart course. Tilt your smartphone and you’ll also be able to move lanes for a sneaky overtake.

Anki Overdrive Starter Kit - Early Black Friday Deal Anki Overdrive Starter Kit Bringing Scalextric to the digital age, Anki Overdrive is an addictive slot-racing game where you can control the miniature toy cars via a smartphone app. With a whopping £50 price cut this Black Friday, Anki Overdrive could very well be the perfect Christmas present for both children and adults.

There’s not just your standard racing here either. There are many options available, ranging from Battle mode where the main aim is to take down your opponent, to King of the Hill which is essentially the game tag but for cars.

While the Anki Overdrive starter kit will keep you occupied for hours-upon-hours alone, you’ve also the option to upgrade the set with various expansions. These include extra vehicles from Supercar and Supertruck ranges.

We gave the Anki Overdrive Starter Kit a glowing review when it first launched, with a 5-star rating. “The claims of this being a video game in real life may sound lofty, but this is exactly what you’re getting. If you think this is just slot-racing smartified, you’re doing it a huge injustice. There’s so much variety in here, and the expansions that have been made available since launch have taken it to a whole new level.”

The Anki Overdrive Starter Kit won’t be the only Anki gadgets with a huge price cut this Black Friday. The lovable robots Anki Cozmo and Anki Vector will also see a £50 drop, with the deals becoming available from November 23. Be sure to check back at Trusted Reviews on the day so can you grab those incredible deals ahead of Christmas.

