Amazon’s most popular toy in 2017 is now available at a super-affordable price, costing just £129.98. Offering such great value, we honestly believe this is the best Black Friday deal for a toy ahead of Christmas. For more great deals like this, check out our Black Friday Deals hub.

Anki Cozmo is packed full of technology, making him smarter than your average robotic toy. He can recognise your face, interact with his bundled smart cubes and even repeat your name back to you. Plus he can play a huge range of games, putting the new Anki Vector to shame in this regard.

Anki Cozmo - Black Friday Deal Anki Cozmo robot - Black Friday Deal Anki Cozmo is an adorable little robot that can play all sorts of games via a smartphone app. He was Amazon's top selling toy back in 2017, and now he's available for a super-low price of £130 he could well be the perfect stocking filler this Christmas.

It’s not just his huge list of skills and sensors that makes Cozmo such a great buy. His bubbly personality will charm your socks off, as he can pull tantrums when he loses at a game or do a little dance when he’s happy. Think of Pixar’s Wall-E, and you’re not too far away from what it’s like to live with Cozmo.

With this most recent price cut, Anki Cozmo is the cheapest he’s ever been. This makes it the perfect time to snatch him up, especially with Christmas fast approaching.

We gave Anki Vector a 9 out of 10 score when we reviewed him, making him one of the best rated toys that you can buy. This is what we said about him: “This is a seriously clever, fun robot. If you want your kids to take a break from virtual worlds on consoles and tablets, this is a fantastic compromise that will get them playing physical games that test their reactions and memory.”

Anki also has a few more bargains available this Black Friday, including price cuts for the Anki Overdrive and the brand new Anki Vector.

