Anker’s solar-powered parasol keeps you and your drinks cool in the sun

Hannah Davies
There’s no shortage of innovative tech showcased at CES this year, but Anker’s Solix Solar Umbrella might take the cake for most practical – at least when it comes to keeping cool in the summer heat. 

The solar-powered parasol is equipped with advanced solar cells, allowing it to generate energy from the sun as you lounge on the beach. This energy can then be used to power devices like phones, speakers and even electric coolers, ensuring your drinks don’t break a sweat under the glaring heat waves. 

According to Anker, the next-generation Perovskite solar cells enhance solar power generation by 30% in bright light and deliver twice the efficiency in low-light conditions – perfect for a British summer. This means the umbrella can continue to generate power on overcast days, as well as sunny ones. 

This solar power translates into 100W maximum solar input and 100W output via XT-60 and USB-C ports. The parasol can then be paired with a variety of Anker portable power stations, including the C300 DC, the C800 Plus, the C1000 and even the new EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler (which also doubles as a power bank). 

Anker’s first solar umbrella, the Solix Solar Umbrella also carries a water resistance rating of IP67 to protect it against splashes, while the sunshade fabric helps reduce heat to offer great protection from the sun’s rays. 

Anker Solix Solar Umbrella

With a height of 215cm and a diameter of 190cm, you might be worried about lugging this parasol to the beach. Thankfully, the umbrella folds up to help you fit it in your car, or maybe the luggage racks on the train if you’re feeling ambitious. 

The Anker Solix Solar Umbrella will be available to buy from summer 2025, with Anker yet to release a specific month or price.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
