Anker Soundcore Deal: Half Price Bluetooth Headphones Now Only £29.99

For one day only, Amazon has slashed the price of Anker’s Soundcore Spirit Pro Bluetooth headphones by half, getting you excellent value at just £29.99.

Whether you’re a workout fanatic or someone who’s just starting out, a great pair of headphones can always take your routine to the next level. Never underestimate the power of a carefully constructed workout playlist, particularly if you’re reaching that final hurdle.

Anker Bluetooth Headphones Deal Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro Wireless Headphones Providing top quality sound for half the usual price, this incredible deal from Amazon just the ticket to give your workout a boost. Be quick though, the deal will expire at the end of the day.

Anker has already solidified itself as the go-to brand for top quality headphones at affordable prices, and the Soundcore Spirit Pro is no different. While we have yet to review the product at TR, the Soundcore does currently have a high customer satisfaction rating of 4.5/5 on Amazon.

In detailing their purchase, one customer wrote: “These headphones are excellent, especially when you consider the modest price tag. Ticks all the quality boxes: great sound, battery life as advertised, good fit and customisations.”

Packing Anker’s SweatGuard technology, the Soundcore won’t incur any issues in delivering high-quality sound, no matter how hard you train. The headphones also come with several customisation options readily available, allowing you to find a fit that’s right for you.

The Soundcore’s most appealing feature can be found in its battery life. On a full charge, you can expect up to 10 hours of playtime, perfect if you also plan on using the headphones as your main pair throughout the day.

Anker Bluetooth Headphones Deal Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro Wireless Headphones Providing top quality sound for half the usual price, this incredible deal from Amazon just the ticket to give your workout a boost. Be quick though, the deal will expire at the end of the day.

Bluetooth headphones from larger name brands usually start from around £100 and carry on from there, making the Soundcore’s original £59.99 price point particularly tempting. At half price however, they’re no debate to be had over which headphones to go for.

If you’ve been looking for an inexpensive pair of headphones to accompany you at the gym or on the track, there’s never been a better time to buy. Just remember however, the deal is around for one day only. When midnight hits, it’s gone for good.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.