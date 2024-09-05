Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Anker MagGo Apple accessory series with Qi2 announced

Jon Mundy

Anker has announced a new range of five Apple chargers and cases under its MagGo branding, bringing faster Qi2 wireless charging speeds, more stable connections, and occasionally multi-device support.

Each MagGo charger incorporates Qi2 and supports up to 15 watts of wireless charging. They also support Apple’s Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) technology for a more stable and efficient charging experience for your Apple device. There’s also an iPhone case in here.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station offers the ideal traveling companion, with a neat fold-out pad design that can charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and some wireless earbuds using Qi2 15W. It comes in black, white and pink, with green available later in the year, and it costs £89.99 / $89.99 / €99.99.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand)
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand) offers a sleek wireless charging solution for keeping your iPhone visible on your desk, offering 360° rotation for easy landscape viewing. Available in black and white, it costs £39.99 / $39.99 / €34.99.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim)
Next up is the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim), an ultra-thin self-contained 10,000mAh battery pack that fits onto your iPhone magnetically. It supports Qi 2.0 MPP 15W charging, as well as 30W self-charging.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, 35W, For Apple Watch)
Then there’s the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, 35W, For Apple Watch), a 10,000mAh power bank and MagSafe-compatible Apple Watch charger. As well as charging your Apple Watch on contact, it features an integrated USB-C plug that can also be used as a lanyard. We reviewed the similar Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K, and found it to be decent.

Meanwhile, a clear display shows your charge status instantly. The Anker MagGo Power Bank costs £69.99 / $79.99 / €69.99 and is available in black, white and pink, with green available later in the year.

Anker MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand (360° Ring Stand, For iPhone)
Finally there’s the Anker MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand (360° Ring Stand, For iPhone), which is a protective case with a built in 360° rotatable ring stand, offering optimal iPhone viewing and SGS certified military-grade shockproof protection. It costs £29.99 / $29.99 / €26.99.

Each of these MagGo accessories is available to buy from today on amazon.com and anker.com.

Jon Mundy
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

