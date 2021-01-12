Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro could be an AirPods Pro rival at half the price

Anker’s Soundcore range of audio products continue to provide great value for money and decent sound quality even compared to the big boys.

Now the company is looking to grab some potential AirPods Pro users with its $130 (around £100) Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless buds with active noise cancelling (ANC) technology.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro promises a range of noise cancelling scenarios via the Soundcore app, including Transport, Indoor and Outdoor. This will tailor the experience for the activity with Transport mode focusing on reducing the sounds of engines and other traffic sounds, for example.

There’s also a couple of transparency modes that’ll ensure ambient noise can be allowed through if you’re looking for a less immersive experience. One offers complete transparency, while the other focuses on allowing voices through, which might be ideal if you’re exercising with a friend, for example.

There are also “6 noise-cancelling microphones with noise reduction ensure your voice is isolated and transmitted in high-clarity for a face-to-face experience,” the company says.

Anker also says the new Liberty Air 2 Pro earphones are also compatible with the Soundcore app’s HearID 2.0 tech that aims to customise the soundscape to your hearing. There are also touch-based panels on each of the buds that allow for quick controls. These can also be customised within the Soundcore app.

The company promises a maximum of 7-hours of battery life from a single charge, while the charging case can deliver a maximum of 26-hours of total playback time. The case itself can be replenished wirelessly via QI, or by USB-C. The latter of which offers 3 hours of listening in a 15-minute blast.

Whether all this will be enough to convince people to opt for an Anker product over the AirPods Pro (which are almost twice the price) will probably come down to the sound quality and how embedded users are with the Apple ecosystem pertaining to fast connection, etc.

We’ll have to have a listen ourselves, but here’s what Anker has to say about it: “Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.”