Anker beats Apple to MagSafe power pack for iPhone 12, but you may want to wait

Apple is rumoured to be launching a long-awaited MagSafe external battery pack for iPhone 12 handsets. However, if you don’t want to wait for the official accessory, Anker is on hand to help.

The accessory maker released its own MagSafe-compatible (albeit not certified) power bank, that can replenish any of the new iPhone 12 models on the go.

The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank features a 5,000mAh battery, which will snap to the back of the iPhone 12 range, was announced at CES last month and is now available to pre-order. Shipping commences on March 3 and the accessory is priced at $39.99 from Amazon.

Anker says it can only replenish the iPhone 12 at a miserly 5W, which is the downside of it being an unofficial accessory. Given Apple’s current MagSafe chargers operate at 15W, it’s likely to lag behind whatever portable option Apple comes up with.

However, if you’ve got time on your side, it’s powerful enough to juice up an iPhone 12 mini from 0-100%, an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from 0-95%, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max from 0-75%. In order to replenish the battery itself, you can pug it into the mains via USB-C.

The third-party model may not look like much, but it’s likely to be cheaper than Apple’s solution, if and when it comes to the market. Apple mysteriously refrained from launching an official power pack when it announced MagSafe alongside the iPhone 12 in October.

Apple may be atoning for that, according to a recent Bloomberg report, which says Apple has been developing a portable MagSafe battery for more than a year that was indeed scheduled for last October.

However, technical challenges appear to have held up its arrival and it could still be cancelled if Apple does not get the better of the difficulties. Apple’s AirPower solution was continually delayed before its ultimate cancellation.