Animal Crossing Switch delayed to next year

Animal Crossing has sadly been delayed to 2020, but to make up for it Nintendo showed off a brand spanking new trailer which looks fantastic as well as revealing the Switch installment will be called Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons – what is it?

Animal Crossing New Horizons is the next main-entry game into the adorable social simulation game.

The only details we have on it so far is the E3 trailer, where the player seems to be living in a tent. Tom Nook has clearly got even more stingy after Brexit. Multiplayer was teased as many non-animal characters appeared on screen, while the trailer also showed a glimpse of crafting and Stardew Valley-esque management. Plus, the animated visuals look irresistibly cute.

Animal Crossing New Horizons release date – when is it coming out?

Animal Crossing New Horizons will launch on 20 March 2020.

Nintendo had previously said it would be arriving on Switch in 2019, but confired during its E3 2019 presentation that it’s been delayed.

Animal Crossing New Horizons trailer – how does it look?

Have a look for yourself! Nintendo’s E3 2019 Direct presentation showed off a new gameplay trailer of Animal Crossing New Horizons which you can see by clicking the video below.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Wishlist – What we want to see

A bigger, more lively town

This marks the first time Animal Crossing steps in the realm of HD gaming, with the exception of Amiibo Festival, but we don’t talk about that monstrosity. Knowing this, we’re hoping it aims to take advantage of the added power to provide us with a bigger and more ambitious city to explore.

New Leaf was relatively small due to its portable origins, providing us with a quaint village and a few additional locations to explore. It was lovely, yet after 50 hours or so you were recycling the same routine in exchange for bells and new decorations for your humble abode.

We’d love for the Nintendo Switch release to introduce an entirely new town or even a small city for us to explore and make our own. We’re talking bigger houses, prettier gardens and even more townsfolk to befriend and fall in love with. Speaking of…

Meaningful relationships!

I’ll never forget the day Antonio the Anteater abandoned me, moving to a faraway town when all I ever did was shower him with love? Was I too clingy? I’ll never know, forever living with regret. In case you hadn’t guessed, Animal Crossing does an excellent job of making your villagers mean something.

Not that they didn’t already, but a more meaningful connection represented by in-game events, rewards and perhaps even the option to marry other humans and move into the same village together.

Many of the things we’d love to see are inspired by Stardew Valley, largely because of how creatively it expands the formula. Relationships are one of them, and the idea of forming a family in the world of Animal Crossing sounds achingly adorable.

More tasks to complete

We love Animal Crossing, but the repertoire of tasks thrust upon you did grow repetitive after a while. Speaking with neighbours, digging up fossils and fishing by the beach resulted in countless bells you could treat yourself with, but it was the same thing every day when boiled down.

Perhaps the option to run our own business and scour dungeons like in Moonlighter could provide the entire experience with another layer of depth. Not only are we running the village as mayor, but you’re also actively supporting the inhabitants financially. That’ll show, Tom Nook!

More fashion!

The Nintendo 3DS didn’t have much power but allowed Animal Crossing to shine through thanks to truly fantastic art direction. Colours popped and character designs were made adorable thanks to charming dialogue and sound effects.

We’ve caught a few glimpses at how Animal Crossing looks in HD on Wii U, but this will be the first time we see a fully-fledged adventure on a more powerful console. Even if Isabelle has run off to Super Smash Bros, they’ll still be plenty of cute animals strutting about the place with awesome designs.

We want more adorable options, shops and means of customisation when it comes to our own character. Whether its outfits, faces or even sound effects we emit while pottering about the village.

