It’s finally happened! Nintendo has revealed that a new title in the Animal Crossing series is in the works for Nintendo Switch. Revealed during a recent Direct Presentation, it will be a mainline entry in the series, following in the footsteps of 2013’s New Leaf and 2015’s Happy Home Designer. Little else is known beyond this, but we’re already super excited.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch including all the latest news, release date, trailers and more.

Animal Crossing Switch – what is it?

At the time of writing, we don’t have a concrete idea of what Animal Crossing Switch will entail, or how it aims to expand upon the existing formula. It is a main entry in the series, so is on the same playing field as New Leaf and not a spin-off like Happy Home Designer, which wasn’t as well received by fans.

Animal Crossing Switch release date – when is it coming out?

It was confirmed during a recent Nintendo Direct that Animal Crossing Switch will be launching for the platform in 2019. Nothing else was mentioned beyond that.

Animal Crossing Switch trailer – how does it look?

Adorable! While we weren’t subject to any gameplay footage, we were treated to two Animal Crossing trailers during the aforementioned Direct. The first of which was a teaser which led to Isabelle’s announcement as a playable character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate:

Next up is the announcement trailer, although this doesn’t contain any gameplay footage. Instead, it features everyone’s favour loan shark, Tom Nook, as he fiddles with a light switch on his desk. It’s fun, adorable and an unbearable tease for what’s to come:

