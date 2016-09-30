Watch Now: Furious Frenchman destroys iPhone 7, wrecks Apple Store

A video depicting an enraged member of the public destroying multiple iPhone 7 handsets has gone viral – for obvious reasons.



In a surreal turn of events, a livid Apple customer was caught on camera as he began smashing iPhone 7s in an apple store in France. The video, embedded below, shows the Frenchman taking iPhones out of their holders before smashing them with a Petanque ball. Even more bizarrely, the man is wearing a cream glove – presumably to protect his hand – as well as sunglasses, making it seem as though this was a well thought-out attack.

Supposedly, the man was angry with the Californian tech giant over the service he received. In a different video he can be heard shouting: “Apple is a company that ‘violated’ European consumers’ rights. They refused to reimburse me, I told them: ‘Give me my money back’. They said no. So you know what’s happening? This is happening!”

A longer video shows the man also destroying a selection of iPods and a MacBook Air, which probably cost the Apple Store thousands of euros in damages:

Despite it looking like no steps were taken to restrain the rampaging iHater, videos have now surfaced showing him grappling with the store’s security. He is now reported to be in the custody of the French police.

What do you think of the furious Frenchman? Let us know in the comments.