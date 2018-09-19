Angry Birds takes a Magic Leap as augmented reality goes mainstream

There are few better ways to alert mainstream audiences to new mediums than to show popular cultural staples in a new and interesting light. That’s the approach AR startup Magic Leap appears to be taking with the launch of Angry Birds in a mixed reality environment.

With Angry Birds FPS (First Person Slingshot), users of the expensive and advanced Magic Leap One goggles can continue the endless war between irate avians and the encamped egg-thieving swine, on their own coffee table.

As demonstrated in the video below, players can pull back the Magic Leap controller as they would a catapult, see an on-screen visualisation of the distance and multiplayer points available, and fire away.

Depending on the aim, the 3D structure harbouring the ham will collapse and disintegrate as you’d expect it to in the traditional mobile environment.

It also appears from the Twitter video published on Wednesday that gamers will be able to approach the structure from whatever angle of attack they deem best, while peeking around the corners to identify where the pigs may be hiding out.

There are also a few more specific features for the AR medium. Moving around the obstacle will see the rest of the birds in your arsenal run over to you. If you’re caught peering at one of the piggies, they will wave and grin at you.

Related: Best VR headset

Likewise, if you’re using a coffee table as your stage, knocking items like boulders off of the structure will see them land on the table and then roll on to the floor.

The game, which was developed by Resolution Games in partnership with Rovio, looks mightily impressive and is sure to alert more folks to the existence and the potential of the Magic Leap headset.

Unfortunately, the Magic One Leap is anything but mainstream in terms of price. The first consumer version costs $2,295 (around £1,750). The game itself will be available by the October 9 Magic Leap developer conference.

Is this one of the better examples of mixed reality you’ve seen yet? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.