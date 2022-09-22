 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android users can now get a taste of the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Android users with iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island envy can now enjoy a slice of the good life with a third-party app that’s landed on the Google Play Store.

The free dynamicSpot app (via XDA) from a developer called Jawomo is now available to download, promising mini-multitasking delight and easier access to notifications and phone status changes.

It arrives as a floating island surrounding the front facing cameras on Android phones, but it’s also possible to position it where you wish. You can customise which apps appear within the island and long press it to expand and view further details. Music controls, for example, include play/pause, next/previous and a touchable seekbar.

“Just tap on the little black popup to open the displayed app, long press the popup to expand it and view more details,” the description on the Play Store reads.

“iPhone’s Dynamic Island is not customisable, but dynamicSpot is! You can change interaction settings, select when to show or hide the popup or which apps should appear. As dynamicSpot uses Android’s notification system it is compatible with almost all apps, like messaging notification, timer apps and even music apps.”

While it’s free to download, you can upgrade for a fiver to get a few more pro features. As Android Authority points out, you will have to surrender a decent amount of the privileges to this app, so be wary.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Android manufacturers Xiaomi and Realme are potentially looking to emulate the Dynamic Island. Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to survey fans about whether the company should bring a “smart island” to a next-generation phone.

You might like…

Apple has turned its most hated feature into an iPhone 14 Pro headliner

Apple has turned its most hated feature into an iPhone 14 Pro headliner

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Google Pixel 7: All the facts on the Android 13 flagships

Google Pixel 7: All the facts on the Android 13 flagships

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Max Parker 1 month ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.